CDC advises to weaken infection protection due to mysterious pneumonia outbreak abroad

Children are put on drips at a children’s hospital in Beijing on November 23, 2023. world Health , [+] The organization on November 23, 2023 asked China for more data on the respiratory disease spreading in the north of the country and urged people to take steps to reduce the risk of infection. WHO said China had seen an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October compared to the same period in the past three years. (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP) (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Healthcare Infection Control Advisory Committee met on November 3 and, to no one’s surprise, voted unanimously to accept their widely criticized draft guidelines, which weaken infection prevention precautions. The guidelines now go to CDC Director Mandy Cohen for approval.

PROMED-MEL, an early warning network of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, issued a warning of a widespread outbreak of clusters of respiratory infections and pneumonia in children in China. The World Health Organization issued a global warning on 22 November. Some speculate that the infection is caused by “immune debt”, others say it is “immune theft” from a weakened immune system due to prior COVID-19 exposure. Even if this outbreak is not proven to be caused by a novel pathogen, it serves as a warning for the future.

We continue to face the threat of new infectious diseases such as avian influenza, fungal meningitis, and mpox (formerly monkeypox) in the last two years alone. COVID19 caused a global pandemic in 2020. Do we now really want to weaken measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases?

Criticisms of HICPAC fall into three general areas. First, their guidelines themselves reduce infection control protections for everyone. Specifically, the new proposal suggests that surgical masks (aka “baggy blues”) are equivalent to N95s in terms of protection and will be the new standard.

Peg Seminario, retired safety and health director of the AFL-CIO, said the proposed guidelines “do not protect healthcare workers and patients. They (HICPAC) certainly have not responded to any comments made by the public or experts to both HICPAC and CDC.

Seminario cited a recent report, “Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses,” which showed that the number of respiratory illnesses in the private health care and social assistance sector increased from 145,300 cases in 2021 to 199,700 cases in 2022, a 37.5 percent increase. Percentage increase.

Even as illnesses surged, HICPAC is recommending weakening of protections. Seminario did not hold back in his criticism, saying: the health care industry has “failed.” They failed healthcare workers, they failed patients and they are continuing to do so. And so the idea that any government agency would let the industry write its own standards—I think that’s just wrong. And that’s basically what the CDC is doing.” She added, “Now the fox is running the henhouse.”

As an industrial hygienist, Seminario was extremely critical that the committee did not include any experts in respiratory protection nor did it include the engineers who had developed ventilation guidelines. He believes that HICPAC committee members are probably so opposed to respirators “because once you have a respiratory protection recommendation, along with it comes a full respiratory protection program from OSHA,” for violations With penalty.

Michael Olesen, an epidemiologist and consultant, echoed this point, saying he believes the changes reflect “pressure to remove liability from hospitals.” He added, “I take a very clear position that we should be mandating respiratory protection in all health care settings right now.”

Regarding the efficacy of surgical masks, Olesen said that the Cochrane Review, a systematic literature review, “should be withdrawn.” “The conclusions they reached were really bad,” he said, “because of cherry picking and misrepresentation of some of the studies.”

Rosalie Bright, a retired FDA epidemiologist, agreed. He said HICPAC should consider that “the harm from wearing an N95 or better respirator is far less than the harm from getting it wrong and wearing a surgical mask and getting infected.” Bright received several criticisms of the study design comparing N95s and surgical masks; The bottom line was that they were “biased towards finding no difference between respirators and anything else.”

Aerosol researcher Jose-Luis Jimenez said, “The Cochrane review is scientific garbage.” He added, “There is high-quality evidence from multiple angles that suggests that, certainly, N95 masks are better.”

Jimenez also criticized that HICPAC is “ignoring the overwhelming body of evidence emerging from the pandemic” that most respiratory viruses have airborne transmission. “They don’t mention ventilation at all. “They do not mention all the measures that can be taken to remove the virus from room air.”

Every expert I spoke to is also concerned about the confidentiality of HICPAC and CDC. Jimenez said the NIOSH experts he’s talked to agree with him but “they’re basically forbidden from talking to the press.” That’s because “if they talked openly about the science, it would contradict CDC policies,” he said.

Another recurring area of ​​criticism is regarding the committee’s procedures. It is symbolic that they released the draft guidelines to the public on the very morning of their meeting. They have operated in secrecy and have not published detailed minutes of meetings nor opened documents for review. Further angering many, HICPAC severely restricted public comment. It appeared as if the Committee allowed some brief comments to appear in compliance but did not actually consider them.

Finally, the membership of the HICPAC committee is narrow. “It does not represent the full range of expertise required,” Seminario said. “They’ve kept it as a small, internal club for many years.”

The World Health Network filed a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General in early November alleging that HICPAC was formed illegally due to having too few members. He also noted that the Federal Advisory Committee Act requires that committee membership be “fairly balanced in terms of the viewpoints represented and the work to be done.” HICPAC has neither.

what happens now?

The draft recommendations have gone to the CDC for approval. The guidelines will be posted in the Federal Register for public comment.

“CDC and HICPAC review and respond to public comments. The guidelines have been modified to reflect public input. Since HICPAC has not yet responded to the comments nor amended its recommendations, there is no reason to think it will be different in the next round.

Nosocomial COVID-19

A recent study states that “up to 10% of hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses may acquire the infection in the hospital.” The mortality rate was 20% with Delta and has dropped to 10% with Omicron.

These articles only talk about deaths – not the toll of long-term Covid, which we know is that 15-20% of people get infected with Covid-19, even if mild. Be the matter.

Many patients who spoke at HICPAC meetings said they had COVID-19 when they went to the hospital and the new policies were denying them care.

Given this, Dr. Art Caplan, a professor of medical ethics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, previously told me that dropping masking requirements in hospitals is “completely, completely irresponsible.” Similarly, staff refusing to wear a mask even when a patient requests one is an ethical failure. “The first principle is that you should do what is in the best interest of your patient,” he said.

plea

Many were asked why they believed HICPAC was committed to weakening security. Consistently, respondents say, “to reduce liability.” Earlier in the pandemic, hospitals routinely tested patients and staff for COVID-19, and you could often tell where and how you got infected. Since employees are no longer wearing masks and continue to work even when sick, and patients are no longer being tested upon entry, you can no longer prove who infected you. In this scenario only the hospitals win and relieve themselves of responsibility and liability.

What are the next steps?

Asked what the public and businesses can do now to object to HICPAC’s recommendations, Seminario suggested that people “ask Congress to ask the CDC Director to reject this draft” and “such guidelines. Develop one that actually protects health care workers and “the public.”

Under the current design, Jimenez said, “hospitals and the health care industry receive the profits, and the costs in terms of the cost of disease are passed onto patients and health care workers.” This would also result in a “shortage of health workers”, so would not be sustainable.

According to OSHA requirements, if an employee thinks a place is unsafe to work, the employer must remedy the problem. The employee may file a confidential complaint prompting an OSHA inspection. So, “employee safety is probably going to be the strongest lever we have,” Olesen said.

The World Health Network urges people to call the Office of the Inspector General: (202) 619-3148, and report that the committee was formed illegally. A petition by National Nurses United urges CDC Director Cohen to reject the HICPAC draft. He, and Seminario, among others, believe the process should start from the beginning and emphasize broad stakeholder input, with an emphasis on security. Given the threat of new outbreaks, this seems reasonable.

The CDC is expected to decide next month whether to accept HICPAC’s recommendations.