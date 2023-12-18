CD and Savings Rates Today: Unlock Maximum Returns

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive commission from our partners; However, our opinion is our own. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.

Banks are fighting for customer dollars right now, and those with excess cash are well-positioned to benefit from the higher rate environment. With rates changing rapidly, how can you feel confident that you are getting the best savings account or best CD?

We monitor rates from banks and credit unions daily to make sure you feel confident before opening a new account. Experts don’t expect CD rates to rise in 2024, so now might be a good time to lock in a rate if you’re ready. Here are the top rates for popular savings accounts and CDs on Monday, December 18.

Compare today’s savings rates

Leading High-Yield Savings Account Rates

Leading CD Rates

savings account bonus

CIBC Bank Savings Account

Earn a $250 bonus when you deposit between $25,000 and $49,999.99 in new money from an outside bank during the funding period and maintain at least $25,000 in new money through 3/18/24. Earn a $500 bonus when you deposit $50,000 or more in new funds from an outside bank during the funding period and maintain at least $50,000 in new funds through 3/18/24.

View More Savings Account Bonuses ,

Leading Checking & Savings Combo Account Bonus

sofi checking and savings

Earn up to $250 in bonus with qualifying direct deposits for eligible customers through 12/31/2023. Earn up to 4.50% APY on savings balances (including Vault) with direct deposit.

View more bank account bonuses ,

About High-Yield Accounts

High-yield savings accounts aren’t the only accounts paying favorable rates right now. You’ll typically see the highest rates at online or lower-profile institutions rather than national brands with a significant brick-and-mortar presence. This is normal; Online banks have lower overhead costs and are willing to pay higher rates to attract new customers.

High-Yield Savings Accounts

The best high-yield savings accounts offer savings account security with the added bonus of a high APY. Savings accounts are held at a bank or credit union – not invested through a brokerage account – and are best for saving cash for short-term goals like vacations or large purchases.

High-Yield Checking Accounts

The best high-yield checking accounts pay slightly lower rates than high-yield savings, but they’re still strong in today’s rate environment. A checking account is like the hub of your money: If your pay is direct deposited, it’s usually into a checking account. If you transfer money to pay a bill, you usually do it from a checking account. Checking accounts are used for everyday expenses and usually come with a checking and/or debit card to make it easier.

money market accounts

The best money market accounts can be considered a middle ground between checking and savings: They are used to save money, but typically offer easy access to your account via checking or debit card. They usually offer a tiered interest rate based on your balance.

cash management accounts

A cash management account is also like a savings/checking hybrid. You’ll typically see them offered by online banks, and, unlike checking accounts, they usually offer unlimited transfers. A savings account often limits the number of monthly transfers, while a checking account does not. Cash management accounts usually come with a debit card for easy access, but you may have to pay a fee if you want to deposit cash.

certificate of deposit

The best CD rates may surpass any of the other accounts we mentioned above. This is because certificates of deposit require you to “lock in” your money for a predetermined period of time, ranging from three months to five years. To retrieve it before then, you’ll have to pay a penalty (unless you opt for one of the best no-penalty CDs). The longer you keep your money in the bank, the higher rate you will get. CD rates are not variable; The rate you get when you deposit your money is the same rate you will receive for the duration of your term.

About CD Terms

Locking your money in an account in exchange for a higher interest rate can be a big decision. Here’s what you need to know about common CD terms.

no-penalty cd

Most CDs charge you a fee if you need to withdraw money from your account before the term ends. But with no-penalty CDs, you won’t pay a penalty for early withdrawal. The best no-penalty CDs will offer slightly higher rates than the best high-yield savings accounts, and may offer significantly better interest rates than traditional brick-and-mortar savings accounts.

6 month cd

The best 6-month CDs are offering interest rates in the mid-5% range. Six-month CDs are best for people who are looking for higher rates on their savings for short-term gains, but are uncomfortable with limited access to their cash over the long term. This may be a good option for people who are just starting to save, or who don’t have a large emergency fund for unexpected expenses.

1-year CD

The best 1-year CDs offer some of the top CD rates, and are a popular choice for many investors. For someone building a CD ladder, or someone who has a reasonable cash safety net but is still concerned about long-term expenses, a 1-year term may be an attractive option.

2-year CD

The best 2-year CD rates will be slightly lower than 1-year and no-penalty CD rates. In exchange for a longer lock-in period, investors receive a long-term commitment to a specific rate. These are best used as part of a CD ladder strategy or for those concerned about a falling rate market in the near future.

3-year CD

The best 3-year CD rates are the same as 2-year CDs. These are generally less popular to your average investor, but can be an important lever for diversifying investments and protecting against the risk of adverse rate markets over the long term.

5-year CD

The best 5-year CDs will offer lower rates than other terms on our list, but are still popular choices for investors. These CDs are best for those who want to lock in high rates for a long period of time. CDs are generally viewed as safe investment instruments, and securing a favorable rate can yield substantial returns in the third year and beyond – even if rates fall elsewhere.

Top offers from our partners

Source: www.bing.com