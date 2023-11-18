CCUS Capacity Increases 50% in BNEF 2023 Market Outlook

The carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) industry has seen rapid growth this year due to strong global policy support for projects and initiatives that increase capture capacity.

According to research company BloombergNEF (BNEF), the industry will see a growth of 50% by 2025. This will reach 420 million metric tons per year by 2035.

Investment in CCUS infrastructure is slated for $6.4 billion in 2022, while funding will reach $5 billion this year.

CCUS growth and expansion

The CCUS market has initially focused on natural gas processing. But as decarbonization efforts accelerate, it is expanding into carbon-intensive sectors including power, cement, iron and steel.

BNEF reported that the industry has captured more than 140 million metric tons per year (MTPA) by 2022. It is projected to grow at 18% compound annual growth rate and capture 420 MTPA by 2035. This represents 1.1% of current global annual emissions.

Key sectors driving CCUS expansion include ammonia or hydrogen production and power generation. Together, they will account for 33% of the declared carbon capture capacity.

It is interesting to note that the cement sector has experienced a huge increase in the proposed carbon capture capacity – 175%.

Startups are also developing innovative technologies that can capture CO2 from the atmosphere and inject it into cement to lock it in forever.

The BNEF market outlook further said the US will continue to be a leader in deploying carbon capture. It will hold 40% of the market share in 2035, followed by the UK at 16%.

Canada is in third place with 12% while other large country emitters including Australia, the Netherlands and China will account for 3-4%.

failures

Although the future of CCUS looks promising, some challenges lie ahead.

Lack of transportation and storage capacity is a major hurdle in implementing carbon capture projects. One solution to this challenge is commercialization, which some national governments and companies are promoting.

Nevertheless, the high costs of building storage are not acknowledged by policies such as the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act.

In the US, permits for transportation and storage were refused. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) called on states to create their own regulatory frameworks for CCUS. After this, when policy makers raised questions on the limited permits issued by the agency.

In the private sector, big oil companies aim to be the first to turn to mergers and acquisitions to advance carbon capture and storage. For example, ExxonMobil acquired Danbury, a small-scale oil business that runs an extensive CO2 pipeline transportation network on the Gulf Coast.

In a similar move, Occidental Petroleum also purchased Canadian direct air capture (DAC) supplier Carbon Engineering for more than $1 billion.

Notably, BNEF highlights that DAC is far more expensive than previously thought. The cost of this carbon capture technology is up to $1,100 per ton, but could potentially drop to $400/ton by 2030. This reduction will be possible if the industry can develop an adequate supply chain to scale up the technology.

The cost of capturing carbon varies across industries. In facilities where CO2 concentrations are high, the cost ranges from $20-$28 per ton, while for industrial sources, it can go up to $80 per ton of CO2.

The total cost of CCUS could rise to $92-$130 per ton of CO2, and 2-4 times more for transportation of liquid CO2.

Industries like cement, iron and steel and power, which emit a lot of CO2, are making greater use of carbon capture methods. This is driven by government-provided incentives in the US and EU, making CCUS more practical.

For example, in Germany it could be less expensive to build new gas power plants with carbon capture than to build power without carbon capture by 2024, especially when the carbon price is taken into account.

The CCUS industry is experiencing rapid growth and diversification across sectors due to strong global policy support. Although promising, challenges such as lack of transportation and storage capacity, high manufacturing costs, and regulatory hurdles pose significant obstacles. Addressing these challenges will be important for CCUS to play an important role in reducing global emissions.

Source: carboncredits.com