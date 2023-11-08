Chicago, November 08, 2023–(Business Wire)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS) today announced a proposed secondary offering of 50 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Advent. International, LP (“Selling Stockholders”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The offering consists entirely of shares of the Company’s common stock sold by the selling stockholders, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the selling stockholders.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to purchase from the Underwriters 25 million shares of the Company’s common stock as part of the Offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the Underwriters purchase shares of the Company’s common stock. Offering (“Concurrent Repurchase”). The Company intends to finance the concurrent repurchase with cash on hand.

JPMorgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-267793), which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is to be effective on October 14, 2022 Has gone. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. You can obtain these documents, including the prospectus supplement, free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, once available, together with the base prospectus, may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, by mail. , New York 11717, by telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospe[email protected] or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification. The securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for insurers, repairers, vehicle manufacturers, parts suppliers operating across the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy. , lenders, and much more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 35,000 businesses digitalizing mission-critical workflows, commerce and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, networks and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that advance people’s lives when it matters most.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “ plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology, although Not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the closing of the offering and concurrent repurchases on the anticipated terms or at all; market conditions; and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023, which can be read without further notice on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) Can be obtained for fee. , The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will change our views. However, although we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Contact

Investor Relations

Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

312-229-2355

media Contact

Michelle Helliar

Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

773-791-3675

