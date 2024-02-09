CBS News Digital writers and editors have formed an alliance with the Writers Guild of America East.

The 46-person group has asked for voluntary recognition of the bargaining unit. WGAE says the “overwhelming majority” of the unit has signed on to the union drive.

The bargaining unit covers workers on CBS News digital platforms, including CBSNews.com, its mobile website, social media channels and the CBS News app.

“WGAE already represents workers at CBS News and CBS News Streaming, and it is up to CBS’s management to recognize CBS News Digital’s demand for voluntary recognition of their union,” Broadcast/Cable/Streaming News & AK. said WGAE Vice President Kathy McGee. Writer/Producer at CBS News New York. “We are seeing unprecedented mergers, consolidations and layoffs in the news industry. Journalists are telling stories and giving voice to communities that are often ignored. The most responsible thing media workers can do is form a union to gain vital workplace protections.

The unit explained in a letter to management why they wanted to join the union: “We love what we do and we are committed to working at CBS News,” the letter said. “We want to continue to work and make a living in a business that is in turmoil, and we want the same commitment from CBS News. When we work together to solve these issues, we are stronger as employees and it will make for a better product and workplace.”

The group cited transparency, equitable and fair compensation, diversity and editorial standards as areas where they are hoping for clarity.

“We greatly respect our digital news team and greatly value their contributions to our organization,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement. We are currently reviewing the matter and we look forward to working through this process.

WGA East’s broadcast/cable/streaming news division has helped strike new deals with MSNBC and CBS News streaming units in recent months.

Source: www.bing.com