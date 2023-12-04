CBED acquires two SOVs from Vrun citing strong market demand

Citing strong expected demand in the offshore markets and gaps already visible in the markets, Danish offshore accommodation company CBED acquired two additional vessels. They are buying the vessels from Dutch-based shipping company Vroon, which earlier this year said it would sell elements of its offshore fleet as part of a refinancing and refocusing of its operations.

“We see a very strong market now and looking forward, the demand for high quality, purpose-built SOVs will be even higher,” predicts Daniel Alon, general manager of CBED. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to expand our fleet for a long time, so we are very pleased to have struck a deal on these two very modern sister ships.”

Looking to the future, CBED, which was launched in 2008 as an offshore subsidiary of Danish fuel company Monjasa, predicts that the coming decade is likely to bring unprecedented demand for vessels to service projects in the offshore sector. They cite data from Clarkson which predicts that 30,000 turbines and foundations will be installed in the offshore wind sector by 2030. Clarkson Market Analysis notes that the annual installation rate will double from 700-1,000 per year to more than 2,000 per year by 2025 and beyond.

Vroon family lose control His company agreed to hand over the credit to the company in early 2022 after 132 years of operation. In September 2023, the company completed sale of 40 ships from its offshore fleet, saying it was an integral part of its financial restructuring and strategic refocusing. Britoil Offshore Services along with GEOS and Rederij Groen acquired the vessels.

Vroon has now agreed to sell the last two SOVs in its offshore fleet Vos Stone And this vos start CBED expects delivery in the first quarter of 2024. Vroon is focusing its operations on emergency response and rescue vessels as well as tankers and livestock carriers.

CBED has described it as an attractive acquisition and said that these are modern vessels which can address the shortcomings in the offshore market. Built in China in 2017, the two vessels of 2,250 dwt each with accommodation for 60 personnel are optimized walk-to-work vessels with modern features including motion-compensated gangways, a Kongsberg DP2 system and cranes.

After delivery from the vendor, the two new SOVs will be renamed wind development And wind generation, They will be dry-docked for refurbishing, renaming and painting in CBED livery. They will be ready to take up new projects starting from the second quarter of 2024.

Source: maritime-executive.com