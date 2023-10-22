Ottawa – Social media site traffic by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada.

Leon Marr, a spokesperson for the public broadcaster, said CBC’s focus is to continue engaging Canadians on other platforms and increasing traffic to its websites and streaming services.

When asked why it hasn’t fully come back, he told The Canadian Press, “The audience and engagement we get from X is small. Of our social media platforms, X is one of the smallest sources of traffic. Is one of.”

Although CBC was unwilling to share its data, Marr pointed to a 2022 Reuters Institute report showing only 11 per cent of Canadians use X for news.

CBC significantly reduced its presence on X in April after the social media company labeled it as “government funded media”. Similar tags also appeared on other international public broadcasters such as the BBC in the UK and the American network National Public Radio.

NPR said that X leaving resulted in “a smaller-than-expected decline in viewers.”

“Prior to this decision, Twitter referrals accounted for less than two percent of NPR.org’s audience — the majority of which came from our largest news accounts (@npr and @nprpolitics),” chief communications officer Isabel Lara said in a statement. ” “In the months since ‘Twexit’, NPR has seen a one percentage point decline in total weekly users on our website, which can be attributed to this decision.”

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre had asked Ax to apply the government-funded label to CBC’s English-language accounts days before the tag was revealed.

The social-media giant defines “government-funded” media as outlets that “may have varying degrees of government involvement on editorial content.” Poilievre has said that he believes Whether this applies to CBC, the broadcaster has vehemently and repeatedly denied.

Poilievre has promised to “defund the CBC” if he becomes prime minister, but has suggested this would include exceptions for Radio-Canada, the broadcaster’s French-language arm. At the Conservative Party’s policy convention in Quebec City last month, delegates gathered behind closed doors decided against putting forward a motion to change party policy to pull federal funding from both the French and English branches of the CBC.

Last week, the Tories also called for Parliament to study editorial decisions that were taken independently by the public broadcaster. His proposal was rejected at a House committee meeting by Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs, saying it was against broadcasting law and expressing fears that the Conservatives would want to turn the public broadcaster into state television, like Russia and Outlets operating in China.

In a letter to Nick Pickles, X’s head of global government affairs, on April 17, CBC said their label was “factually incorrect” because the government has no involvement in CBC’s editorial decisions.

“Twitter has said that adding the designation to media is designed to help with accuracy and clarity for Twitter users. In this case, this label has done the opposite,” reads the letter, which was obtained by The Canadian Press. Was obtained through access-to-information. Law.

“We were not informed of this decision and had we been advised, we would have provided the information to you to demonstrate our editorial independence.”

CBC/Radio-Canada is funded through a combination of parliamentary appropriations and commercially earned revenues, Claude Galipeau, CBC/Radio-Canada’s executive vice-president of corporate development, wrote in the letter.

All elected members of Parliament vote for CBC/Radio-Canada funding, not just members of the government, and its editorial independence is enshrined in the Broadcasting Act.

CBC argued that “publicly funded media” would have been a more accurate label.

Galipeau said in the letter, “Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians; but it undermines the accuracy and professionalism of their work to allow our independence to be mischaracterized in this way.” weakens.”

While it asked X to investigate its decision, CBC spokesperson Leon Marr said the network “never received any response.”

Four days after the letter was sent, X removed the “government-funded media” description from the accounts of several public broadcasters, including CBC, without explanation.

The move came after the Global Task Force for Public Media called on X to correct the details of public broadcasters in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

In May, CBC decided to resume activity on a handful of accounts like @CBCNews, @cbcradio, and regional accounts like @CBCCalgary and @CBCNL, but have no plans to return completely.

“CBC/Radio-Canada has decided to reduce the overall footprint of our activity on that platform, including closing accounts for some programs,” Marr said.

The CBC received approximately $1.3 billion in government funding in 2022–23 through parliamentary appropriations. CBC also makes money through advertising, subscriptions and syndication.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.

Mickey Jurick, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com