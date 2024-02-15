CBA says Australia’s economy likely to remain slow until a third round of tax cuts, low interest rates and inflation moderate

The Commonwealth Bank says household spending rose 3.1% in January, reversing December’s 3.5% decline, but the increase may prove short-lived. Photograph: Jono Searle/AAP

Australia’s economy is likely to slow until mid-2024 unless a combination of tax cuts, interest rate cuts and a reduction in inflation begins to boost spending, according to the Commonwealth Bank’s chief economist.

The CommBank Household Spending Insights Index rose 3.1% in January, reversing December’s 3.5% decline, with travel and entertainment spending rising 13.5% for the month, in large part thanks to record crowds at the Australian Open Is. Melbourne. Expenditure on household goods also increased by 10.5%.

But the January rally may prove short-lived as the impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate hike will be felt this month itself as variable lending rates get adjusted after a lag. “The February data will be important,” said CBA’s Stefan Helmrich.

“We expect household spending and overall economic growth to remain subdued in the first half of the year,” he said.

The Reserve Bank said earlier this month that Australia’s gross domestic product is likely to grow by 1.5% in 2023, with domestic consumption increasing by only 0.4%. Annual GDP growth will slow to 1.3% by June before reviving to 1.8% by the end of 2024.

How households respond to the rising cost of living, higher interest rates and taxes was one of the major uncertainties in the RBA’s setting of rates. If spending should slow faster than expected, the central bank will be more willing to cut interest rates.

“The annual rate of inflation is expected to be around 3.5% in January, with household spending almost flat in real terms and remaining weak on a real per capita basis,” Helmrich said.

The CommBank Spending Index, which tracks the purchases of more than 7 million CBA customers, recorded modest increases in most of its 12 categories. Victoria’s readings rose 2.8% in the month alone, ahead of other states.

By the second half of 2024, families should start getting some relief, Helmrich said.

Helmrich said the phase-three tax cut — which has been revised by the Albany government to expand benefits for those making up to $146,000 a year — will go into effect July 1.

The CBA estimates that the RBA will start cutting interest rates from September, reducing them by 75 basis points from the current 4.35% by the end of the year. A similar-sized cut should come by mid-2025.

Inflation should also be “very close to 3%” by the end of 2024. Consumer prices rose 4.1% in the December quarter last year compared to a year earlier.

“The combination of those three things will improve household disposable income,” Helmrich said.

The CommBank index was up 3.6% last month compared to January 2023. The largest increases were for insurance, up 11.3% from a year earlier, spending on health by 7.8% and education by 6.8%. Spending on transportation declined 0.2%.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com