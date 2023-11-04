The Department of Trade and Industry-Cavite, in collaboration with the Local Government of Silang and Asinda Designer Outlet, launched the “Cavitinda: The Best of Cavite” Trade Fair. The event, running from October 27 to 29, 2023, aims to promote and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province of Cavite.

The Cavitinda Trade Fair is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various organizations and individuals dedicated to promoting economic growth and innovation in the province. The trade fair has brought together 20 outstanding MSMEs, providing them a platform to showcase their unique products and services while boosting the local economy.

The program was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by honored guests, including some department heads of the Provincial Government of Cavite, representatives of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and local officials of the municipal government of Silang.

Silang Cavite Mayor Kevin Amutan Anarna (center) exploring the highlighted products in CAVITIENDA

Chi Ricasata, Brand Communications Manager of Acienda Designer Outlet, set the tone for the event with her warm and welcoming remarks. He expressed his excitement about the trade fair and stressed the relevance of supporting local businesses.

Behind him, Dir. DTI CALABARZON’s OIC Assistant Regional Director Revlin Cortez delivered an inspiring opening message, highlighting the importance of the Cavitinda Trade Fair in boosting the local economy and providing growth and development opportunities to participating MSMEs.

Inspirational messages were also given by Acienda Designer Outlet Center Director Armaan Ilano and Silang City Mayor Kevin Anarna, who stressed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for the prosperity of the community.

The ribbon cutting ceremony officially marked the beginning of the trade fair, symbolizing the unity and support of the local community for the thriving MSMEs in the province of Cavite.

During the three-day event, visitors can explore a variety of items ranging from handmade crafts to delicious cuisines, fashionable clothing to exclusive accessories and much more. This presents an ideal opportunity to find great, unique items and support local entrepreneurs.

The event exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the Department of Trade and Industry-Cavite, the Local Government of Silang and Acienda Designer Outlet to promote and support local businesses, strengthen the community and spur economic growth in the province.

Source: manilastandard.net