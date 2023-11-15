Cauliflower is Gordon Ramsay’s secret ingredient for elevated mac and cheese

Black bowl filled with mac and cheese – LauriePatterson/Getty Images

You don’t have to be a culinary expert to make the best mac and cheese ever. This dish can be prepared with just two ingredients, and does not require any special cooking techniques. As long as you know how to boil water and melt cheese, you can still make a pretty nice presentation. However, Gordon Ramsay isn’t content to stick to the bare minimum when he creates classic comfort food.

In addition to three types of cheeses including cheddar, Lancashire and Cheshire, the celebrity chef also adds red pepper, thyme and English mustard powder. But while these spices certainly enhance the flavor of the dish, the most notable addition is actually the cauliflower. Ramsay takes a simple vegetable, boils it for no more than five minutes so that it is soft but not mushy. Then he mixes it with macaroni, and it gets completely covered in the cheese sauce, changing the overall texture of the dish.

Read More: Bobby Flay’s 11 Best Cooking Tips

What effect does cauliflower have on the texture of mac and cheese?

Removing mac and cheese from pot – Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

How cauliflower changes the texture of mac and cheese depends on whether you puree it or keep it in pieces after cooking. In Gordon Ramsay’s version, the cauliflower remains in pieces, introducing a hearty element to a dish that might otherwise be mushy. This application is further enhanced by adding breadcrumbs on top, ultimately resulting in a mac and cheese with layers of texture and a distinct mouthfeel.

On the other hand, if you puree the cauliflower, the consistency of your mac and cheese will be very different. When cooked cauliflower is mixed with stock or water, it takes on a velvety texture. Adding it to a heavy cheese sauce will not only lighten it, but also give it a luxurious, creamy consistency. However, compared to Ramsay’s recipe, the mac and cheese that includes cauliflower puree may lack the textural contrast that defines her thicker iteration.

How much cauliflower does Gordon Ramsay add to mac and cheese?

Steaming steamed cauliflower in a pot of water – Helena Zolotuhina/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t hold back when it comes to adding cauliflower to his mac and cheese, in fact his version calls for half macaroni and half cauliflower. This ratio is easily adaptable to all types of mac and cheese recipes, and ensures that each bite contains an equal amount of both ingredients. You can always add more or less cauliflower depending on your preference, but when doing so, you’ll want to be mindful of how the flavor will be affected.

Although cauliflower is relatively mild, it is not completely tasteless. It has notes of sweetness, bitterness, and nuttiness, which means the more cauliflower you add to mac and cheese, the more flavor you’ll get in your mac and cheese. If you want the cauliflower to have a milder flavor, you can always use less than Ramsay suggests, as even a small amount of cauliflower will enhance the overall quality of your mac and cheese.

Read the original article on daily meals.

Source