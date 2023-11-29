Cattle markets react to challenges this fall

Colorado State University economist Stephen Koontz wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column that cattle markets experienced a decline during the fall, although this was mostly to be expected given the heights to which cattle prices had climbed. Was.

“Cattle markets continue to decline from September through November,” Koontz says. “Much of this grassroots movement could and should have been expected. The underlying supply and demand fundamentals did not support year-round and sustained high fluctuations in cattle prices.

This change in prices comes as supply has decreased and demand has remained strong, providing some support.

“Supply has been tight and demand has been strong, but the movement toward record-high prices is well past what can be reasonably supported by the fundamentals,” Koontz says.

People are also reading…

“It will also be interesting to see the beef market react to holiday demands,” says Koontz. “For example, do the ribs reflect last year’s holiday strength? Or has there been some decline in demand? The overall beef demand index has gone from peak strength in 2020 to continued weakness quarter over quarter and year over year. Some demand for beef is weakening – not in a solid way, but weakening nonetheless. This is not promising news.”

He says import and export news can also work against cattle markets.

“The import and export pictures are also not good news,” says Koontz. “Weekly imports – especially of feed cattle – are strengthening. And weekly exports of beef muscle cuts are declining. Still, neither in concrete terms, but the impact of both on the overall market is clear.

At some point, producers must begin rebuilding the national cattle herd after years of decline under widespread drought conditions. But right now, herd rebuilding has not begun, and producers continue to send heifers to market to provide short-term beef supply.

“However, overall the main thing we have not seen this year is lower supply due to herd rebuilding,” Koontz says.

“Continued marketing of heifers through falling calf sales indicates that herd liquidation is ongoing.”

daily headlines

Daily ag news and market information from across the Midwest.

Source: agupdate.com