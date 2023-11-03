Cattle market volatility is increasing risks for cattlemen, which could lead to record beef prices.

Between October 18 and October 23, six days after the bearish report on feed, the January feeder cattle (Figure 1) contract fell 6.5% from $252.86/cwt to $236.41/cwt, while December live cattle fell 4.4%. From $187.24/cwt to $178.92/cwt.

In response to the dramatic decline in futures, packers have been buying cattle this week, keeping cash prices strong. Cash prices for pastured cattle were near $184/cwt in northern states like Iowa and near $180/cwt in the southern plains (Figure 2). Higher prices provide opportunities for profitability in 2023, and supply should continue to remain tight to keep cash prices strong through 2024 and 2025.

But as the saying goes, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” Higher prices have come with higher input costs (Figure 3) and extreme market volatility that is not going away any time soon. Volatility can be a good thing when it leads to higher prices in the short term, but too much volatility can put cattle producers at a higher level of risk.

This Market Intel will examine the factors contributing to volatility in cattle markets and its effects on livestock farmers and consumers.

cattle on pasture, Demand and cattle cycle

The USDA released a bearish monthly cattle feed report on October 20, 2023, showing that the total number of cattle on feed (cattle being fed rations and expected to be marketed for slaughter) on October 1 was 11.58. It was million. This is 1% higher than October 2022 and the second highest October cattle on total feed since the survey began in 1996 (Figure 4). The number of cattle on pasture in September was 2.21 million, up 6% from September 2022. Cattle sales during the month of September were 1.66 million, down 11% from 2022 and the second lowest so far in the survey (Figure 5).

The bearish news for cattle producers was that the total number of cattle on feed was higher. This led to liquidation in the futures market. Higher calf and feeder prices are encouraging cattle to be kept on pasture, making more cattle available for market in the short term.

In the long run, an increase in the number of cattle on feed means there are more cattle that are going into the supply chain and thus removed from future inventories, as the cattle cycle continues its contraction phase. Cattle cycle refers to the expansion and contraction in cattle inventories in response to farmer-perceived profitability. Each cycle usually lasts for about 10 years. The current cattle cycle is in a prolonged phase of contraction, driven by higher input costs, drought and tough profitability since 2018 – none of which is going away any time soon.

A total of 4.6 million calves were receiving feed on October 1, an increase of 1.3% from the previous October. The percentage of heifers marketed is high and remains stable at approximately 40% of all cattle marketed. The higher percentage of heifers going to market means fewer females are available to rebuild the herd, and the possibility of a smaller calf crop remains likely in 2024. Replacement heifers (heifers held back for calf production) can be considered as a replacement heifer intended for planting in the cattle business.

Fewer heifers and cows available to produce calves indicate that cattle inventories will continue to decline, just as lower planting intentions for corn will indicate a smaller corn crop for the upcoming year. To expand again, female cattle would need to be maintained for breeding rather than kept on pasture. When this occurs, it will remove more cattle from inventory available for beef production. This could easily push beef prices to record highs in 2024 and 2025.

The question is whether the U.S. economy, which still faces the possibility of a recession driven by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, can continue to support rising beef prices. If consumer spending begins to shift away from beef toward less expensive alternatives such as chicken or pork, demand for beef will fall, putting pressure on cattle prices and making profitability challenging for farmers.

volatility and risk

Ranchers face greater risk in cattle than in most other agricultural markets because they receive a larger share of the consumer dollar for their product. Consumer demand for beef responds more strongly to changes in the farm price received for cattle because the price received is such a large component of the retail price. Of every dollar a consumer spends on beef, about 39 cents goes to cattlemen. That’s significantly higher than the average farmer’s share of every dollar spent on all foods, which was 14.5 cents in 2021, according to a report by the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

On May 31, 2023, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) set new trading limits for live cattle and feeder cattle futures contracts according to its rule book. The adjustment nearly doubled the price trading range from $0.0575 per pound to $0.10 per pound, allowing a trading range of approximately $10/cwt per contract on both the upside and downside. At first glance this may seem to increase the risk, but a deeper look reveals the opposite.

Daily limits are used to help prevent panic buying or selling of a futures contract. Expanding the trading ranges of feeder cattle and live cattle futures increases day-to-day volatility in the market. When a futures contract trades more than the daily limit, it is called a “limit lock”, which prevents participants from entering or exiting the contract, essentially trapping the contract owner. Increasing daily ranges allows for greater volatility and gives traders more opportunities to enter or exit the market when large fluctuations occur.

So why is there so much volatility in the cattle market right now? Like other commodities, volatility is closely related to inventory. Low cattle inventories make cattle markets particularly sensitive to any changes in market conditions such as drought and exports, leading to high volatility.

Trading can have a huge impact on market volatility. The US is expected to export $11.7 billion worth of beef and beef products in 2022. More trading partners reduces market volatility because a diverse customer base encourages natural competition in the market. If trading partners control too much market share they can become a source of instability. For example, more than 60% of beef exports went to South Korea ($2.7 billion, 23%), Japan ($2.3 billion, 20%) and China ($2.1 billion, 18%). An additional $748 million, or 6% of exports, went to Taiwan. So, while Taiwan is still the sixth largest export destination for U.S. beef and certainly important, if something were to happen that would disrupt that market it would create less volatility than if something were to happen in the South Korean market. (Data source: USDA-Global Agricultural Trade System)

Higher market volatility may mean better prices in the short term, but what about the long term? What does this mean for the possibility of expanding cattle inventories again? The average age of a farmer or herder is increasing. In fact, according to the USDA’s 2017 Ag Census, it has increased 1.2 years since the 2012 census, to 57.5. These farmers have an average of 21.3 years of experience on their current farm. Older farmers have less incentive to invest in expansion again because there are many barriers to profitability, including increased risk.

Average interest rates on non-real estate loans have doubled since the beginning of 2021. Half of all new operational loans in the second quarter of 2023 had interest rates above 8.5%. When interest rates rise, banks require more collateral. When prices are falling, the secured loan amount reduces, draining the farmer’s working capital (money used for day-to-day operations) and reducing the amount of money the farmer can borrow in the next year. It happens. The high cost of borrowing money is a deterrent for existing farmers and a barrier to entry for new ones who could help increase cattle inventories.

Dry

Drought is another major risk factor, increasing production costs and limiting access to hay, grass and other feedstocks. The nation’s top 10 cattle producing states account for 57% of all beef cattle in the United States, with the top five states (Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota) accounting for nearly 40% of all US beef cattle. , All of the top five states are projected to experience severe drought in 2022 and 2023, with many of the top 10 states experiencing the same (Figure 6). Rather than face the prospect of damaged pastures and higher input costs, many cattlemen are continuing to cull cattle, which will keep the cattle industry in the contraction phase of the cattle cycle.

summary and Conclusions

Cattle prices will rise in 2023, but high market volatility and drought are pushing cattlemen toward livestock extinction. Many American cattle farmers are at a crossroads and must decide whether to continue, downsize or exit altogether. If the decision continues, they will face headwinds such as market volatility, high input costs, possible economic recession and drought. Newcomers looking to start up will face barriers to entry, including the need for adequate working capital, in addition to the barriers discussed in this article.

Beef prices will reach record levels in 2024 and 2025. What happens to prices after that will largely depend on the decision of cattle farmers to expand. Cattle inventories will need to expand before beef prices go back down for consumers. Animal businesses will need to provide profitable incentives to livestock farmers to help them re-introduce livestock.

