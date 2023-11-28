Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Cattle Management Software Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Region, by Software Type, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2030” Report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global cattle management software market size is expected to reach US$3.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.08% over the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for beef and dairy products, increasing focus on sustainable farming, and technological advancements. According to OECD-FAO projections for 2020 to 2029, about 81% of global milk production comes from cow’s milk. India and Pakistan’s contribution to global milk production is expected to exceed 30% by 2029.

Furthermore, the OECD predicts worldwide consumption of milk and fresh dairy products (e.g., butter and cheese) to increase from 2022 to 2031. With increasing human population around the world, the production and consumption of milk, dairy products and animal proteins will increase. Beef, expected to increase. It is estimated that increased demand will put pressure on livestock farmers to produce more food, increasing the need for technologies that support efficient food production, such as cattle management systems.

Technological advancement is a significant driver in the market for cattle management software. These advancements include various technologies that have changed the way animal husbandry is conducted. They enable farmers to improve productivity, optimize resource utilization and enhance overall herd management. The development of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), radio-frequency identification (RFID), GPS and remote sensing has made it easier to collect and transmit data from cattle in real time. This technological advancement has opened up new possibilities for cattle management software.

Additionally, mobile apps are often part of cattle management software solutions. These apps provide easy-to-use interfaces to farmers for data entry, monitoring and decision making. They improve accessibility and convenience for users.

Market Report Highlights

Cattle management software helps cattlemen and farmers manage their livestock more efficiently by providing real-time data on the health, location and behavior of their cattle. This can lead to better decision making and improved overall herd management. The presence of multiple companies offering cattle monitoring software solutions may spur innovation and lower prices, making these technologies more accessible to a broader range of farmers globally.

On the basis of region, the dairy segment dominated the market in 2022 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.30% from 2023 to 2030. Dairy cow monitoring system has a major role in driving the growth of the cattle monitoring system market. These systems use cutting-edge technology and data analytics to continuously monitor the health, welfare and production of dairy cows.

In terms of software type, the monitoring software segment held the largest revenue share of 62.03% in 2022. Cattle monitoring software can increase the demand for cattle software in several ways by providing farmers and ranchers with valuable tools to improve their cattle management and productivity. operations

The drug tracking software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period. It provides a centralized platform for tracking medical history, vaccinations and treatments, ensuring each animal receives proper care. Thus, the demand for drug tracking segment is expected to boost during the forecast period

Among end users, farm owners had the largest market share at over 40.0% in 2022. In contrast, the managers/operators segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of over 8.0% during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of 36.50% in the global market for cattle management software and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the cattle software market and its growth can be attributed to increasing spending on cow-calf productivity operations, increasing demand for cattle slaughter and milk production, emerging cattle diseases and increasing distribution and trade of cattle. Is.

Market Driver Impact Analysis

Demand for improved efficiency and productivity and increasing focus on precision livestock farming

Increasing focus on sustainable farming

technological advancements

Increasing demand for beef, dairy and dairy products

Market Restraint Impact Analysis

high initial cost

Lack of relevant knowledge and training

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 150 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.55 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $3.37 billion compound annual growth rate 10.0% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Section Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3 Cattle Management Software Market Variables, Trends and Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics/Industry Trends

3.2 Projected cattle population by major countries, 2022

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 End-User Perspective Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4 Sector Projections and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (US$ Million)

4.1 Cattle Management Software Market by Regions: Highlights

4.2 Sector Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 and 2030 55

4.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates and Forecast by Region (US$ Million)

4.4 Meat

4.5 Dairy

Chapter 5 Software Type Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (US$ Million)

5.1 Cattle Management Software Market by Software Type: Highlights

5.2 Software Type Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 and 2030

5.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates and Forecast by Software Type (US$ Million)

5.4 Monitoring Software

5.4.2 Milk storage management

5.4.3 Reproduction/Reproductive Management

5.4.4 Diet management

5.4.5 Health Management

5.4.6 Others (eg, equipment and environmental monitoring)

5.5 Trading/Marketing Software

5.6 Medication Tracking Software

Chapter 6 End-User Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (US$ Million)

6.1 Cattle Management Software Market by End User: Highlights

6.2 End-user movement analysis and market share, 2022 and 2030

6.3 Cattle Management Software Market Estimates and Forecast by End User (US$ Million)

6.4 Farm Owner

6.5 Manager/Operator

6.6 Others (eg, consultants)

Chapter 7 Regional Projections and Trend Analysis, 2018 – 2030 (US$ Million)

7.1 Regional Outlook

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030

7.3 Regional markets, highlights

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. market participant classification

8.2. Key Company Profiles

merck

opium milk

GEA Group

VAS

Livestock Improvement Corporation

Nedap Livestock Management

datamers

inpixon

breeder

performance livestock analysis

For more information on this report visit here

