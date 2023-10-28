October 29, 2023
Cat's transformation after shedding two stone and became a weight loss guru


A slimmer who transformed her life by losing two stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Mother of two, Cat Down, joined the Slimming World group in Tiverton nine years ago, dropping one and a half stone and reaching target which she maintained for several years.

Then came lockdown which saw 43-year-old Cat gain weight and slip out of target.

“I believed I could do it alone without the support of my consultant and the group but it was just too hard,” she said.

Cat made the decision to get back to group and lost the lockdown weight she had gained.

She explained: “The key to lose and maintain my weight is going to group and staying. The tips you pick up from other group members and the support of my consultant helps me keep the willpower to be in control.”

Now, Cat has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Cat when she takes over the group on Friday, November 3.

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

October 29, 2023
Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

October 29, 2023

You may have missed

Britain's wealth managers on the ropes as their own shares plummet

Britain’s wealth managers on the ropes as their own shares plummet

October 29, 2023
Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

October 29, 2023
Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

Georgia Restaurant Institute on ‘Unable to Parent’ Fee and Needs to Take It National

October 29, 2023
11b7078478aae20bb47e92cc46a92c19

Alwaleed Philanthropies joins forces with the World Scout Movement to promote forest conservation and environmental sustainability

October 29, 2023
How Bank of America Corporation is shaping the future of finance

How Bank of America Corporation is shaping the future of finance

October 29, 2023

6 Stocks That Fools Are Buying!

October 29, 2023