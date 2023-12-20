Catoosa Glover opens first black woman-owned full-service salon in North Carolina mall

By stacey jackson

The first full-service Black-owned salon at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte is earning praise from its customers.

Catoosa Glover’s Hair Salon is the first full-service salon in Northlake Mall, North Carolina.

The store welcomed customers during its grand opening on November 12. According to Queen City News, Glover has been the owner of Applause! Hair Design since 2014, but in 2020 they decided to move their shop to Northlake Mall.

Glover has overcome many obstacles and worked her way to success to become a thriving black business owner. Applause after securing prime retail space for your salon! Hair design, his entrepreneurial dreams came to a temporary halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we reopened, our customers rushed to the door,” Glover said.

“So it’s not only the support of the hair salon customers because those customers are coming here now because they were so excited about the nail salon opening. So, it feels like we have our own community in this corner.

Glover said she named her salon Applause! Because she believes that’s how her clients should feel when they walk out of her salon: “They deserve it.”

Tracy Pickard, a loyal Glovers customer, told the outlet, “I would describe Catoosa as an anchor. You can always breathe a sigh of relief, whether because of your schedule or just because of life’s constraints. But he is always there to welcome you and pick up where he left off.”

For this inspirational entrepreneur, seeing his vision come to fruition is a dream come true.

Glover said everyone is welcome at his salon. Her shop is “not just about us having a black team or having black customers.” She wants to be there for Charlotte natives and give back to the Charlotte community as a whole, no matter what that looks like.

