Catholic Church's climate king slams Sunak over North Sea license as 'completely reckless'

sunak cop 28

The senior bishop who leads the Catholic Church on climate and trade has branded Rishi Sunak as “completely reckless” over issuing new North Sea oil licences.

Bishop of Salford John Arnold made the comments as business chiefs and world leaders, including the Prime Minister, attended the annual COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Bishop Arnold said: “The North Sea licenses are completely contrary to any understanding of our environmental needs. It seems to me completely reckless that we are promoting fossil fuels at the same time we should be radically reducing them.

Mr Sunak introduced legislation in the King’s Speech last month to enable companies to bid annually for oil and gas licenses allowing drilling in the North Sea.

Historically the Catholic Church itself has invested heavily in oil and gas related funds, which it is now trying to get rid of.

Bishop Arnold said: “We initially tried to negotiate with some fossil fuel companies and we got various promises about how they were developing different forms of energy. But we found that they did not keep their promises. Were doing. Many states are now disinvesting from those investments.”

His comments represent a rare intervention by the Catholic Church in British politics.

Bishop Arnold suggested that the COP28 conference was deeply compromised by it being held in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s ten largest oil producers, and the fact that it was also attended by oil and gas lobbyists.

Experts have said this year’s Cop28 will have the largest carbon footprint in the history of the annual climate summit as the UAE has invited a record number of people.

Organizers claimed at least 400,000 people were expected to visit Dubai for the two-week event, the largest attendance on record.

Bishop Arnold was appointed national lead on climate and environment by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, chaired by Cardinal Vincent Nicholls, Archbishop of Westminster.

Originally trained as a barrister he is leading the Church’s Guardians of Creation strategy, which is setting out how it can achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Bishop Arnold also criticized Labour’s track record on the environment, particularly in relation to the decision to scale back plans to borrow £28 billion a year to fund investment in green jobs and industry.

He said: “Keir Starmer doesn’t actually mention the environment on any large scale. And the Labor Party has said that some of their past environmental promises have not been effectively put into practice.

“I feel like politicians are not being aware of the facts. They’re all very concerned about the next election, making people happy in material ways, and growing the economy – all of which fights against any real suggestion of good environmental measures.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com