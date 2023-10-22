Cathie Woods's Analysis of Active Management of the ARKK ETF over the Last 18 Months

xavier_art_photography

ARK Invest, founded by Cathie Wood, attracted significant attention in the financial world for its focus on investing in companies that are at the forefront of disruptive innovation and technological progress. Here is a summary of the actively managed ARK Innovation ETF’S (NYSEARCA:ARKK) recent performance:

2020: 2020 was a remarkable year for ARKK, which surged by over 152%. This extraordinary performance was largely driven by the strong performance of many technology and innovation-related stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021: In 2021, ARKK underperformed the broader market, ending the year down 24% compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.4% gain. This underperformance was notable because many investors had high expectations for innovation-focused stocks.

2022: The underperformance continued into 2022, with the ARK facing a massive decline of 67%, while the Nasdaq also suffered a notable loss of 33.1%. This period was challenging for growth and tech stocks as interest rates rose and investors turned to more traditional sectors.

2023: As of October 9, 2023, ARKK has seen a rally with a gain of 29.3%. This improvement can be attributed to a variety of factors, including renewed interest in innovation stocks, improved financial performance of some companies within the ETF’s portfolio, and changes in market sentiment.

It is important to note that the Fund’s focus on innovative and disruptive companies can create significant volatility, and its performance may be affected by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions and market sentiment.

ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day, which is published on 24/7 Wall St (24/7 Wall St). Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

In Table 1, I show how active Cathie Wood is in managing her ARKK ETF. In just a 1-week period ending October 6, 2023, he made 26 major trades. In a period of 1 month between September 6 and October 6, he made 84 major deals.

Not only do they add to or subtract from their existing holdings, but sometimes these trades also change the rank and percentage of assets, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1 – Source: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Stock Price, Holdings, Dividend Yield – GuruFocus.com

ARKK’s analysis for March 2022 and October 2023 is shown in Table 2, which I will detail later in this article. One of the key differentiators is assets under management (“AUM”), which represents the total of all investor dollars invested across all share classes of the fund. Investors generally consider high investment flows and high AUM comparisons as a positive indicator of quality and management experience.

The table shows that assets under management have declined from $12.70 billion in March 2022 to $6.83 billion currently, a decline of 46.2%. AUM for ARKK had fallen from $17.46 billion on December 9, 2021, to $12.70 in March 2022.

Analysis of the impact of Cathie Wood’s efforts

Despite Cathie Wood’s efforts, ARKK has experienced outflows of more than $900 million since year-end through October 5, bringing its total assets under management to $6.8 billion, down from its peak of $25.5 billion in June 2021. There is a dramatic drop in value.

In my March 25, 2022 Seeking Alpha article titled “ARKK vs. QQQ: 3-Month Update on Rising Inflation,” I analyzed ARKK’s performance through March 24, 2022, and hence Table 2 above for that date. My above data is metric in. I refer readers to Table 2 of that article.

What if Cathie Wood went on 18-month leave on March 25, 2022

In this article, I have updated and expanded those data in Table 3 below. In Table 3, I present the market price date of 3/24/22. On the right, I compare the market price as of 10/6/23 based on Cathie Wood’s stock price Have done nothing, and kept the same number of companies and stocks making up the top 41.43% of assets. Note that these six stocks make up the top six stocks as they were on 3/24/22.

In this analysis, the market cap of these top 6 fell from $5.262 billion to $2.620 billion – a decline of 50.2%.

In Table 4, I present the analysis for ARKK’s current top 5 holdings as of 10/6/23. These five companies represent 41.69% of current ARKK assets, which is the same as 41.43% in Table 3.

The market cap is $2.792 billion, $172 million more than the $2.620 billion in Chart 3. Cathie Wood made no changes to her ETF portfolio 18 months ago. This represents an increase of 6.6% over 18 months or 4.4% for the year.

What If Investors Only Bought Tesla Instead of ARKK, Cathie Woods’ Top Stock

In Chart 2, I show the share price performance for Cathie Wood’s top stock Tesla (TSLA) as a percentage of assets over the last 18 months from March 24, 2022 to October 6, 2023.

The Tesla share price shows a growth of -21.37% compared to a growth of -41.45% for ARKK.

Chart 2

Investor Takeaway

Please note that this article was first published in my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace newsletter for my subscribers on October 9, 2023, which I am now releasing to the public. Actually, Tesla announced its most recent earnings call on October 18, 2023, so the metrics have changed as of October 21, 2023. But keep in mind that TSLA is a component of ARKK in both March 2022 and October 2023.

In the first section of this analysis, I show that if Cathie Wood had made no changes to her ARKK ETF between March 24, 2022 and October 6, 2023, investors would have missed out on market value growth of 6.6%, but this Meanwhile, the ARKK share price fell 41.45%, so the net impact would be an increase of -34.85%.

Whereas, if the same money had been invested in Tesla instead of ARKK, investors would have been rewarded with a -21.37% increase.

ARKK is a fully actively managed ETF. With an expense ratio (or management fee) of 0.75%, investors paid $75 per year for every $10,000 invested. With an AUM of $6.83 billion, that comes to $51.2 million for 1 year and $76.8 million for the 18 months that she was not on leave, assuming management fees, and no additional inflows or outflows. But in doing so, investors gained $172 million from its active management.

While Cathie Wood (ARK Company Total) earned $76.8 million for her efforts, investors lost money for their heroism in sticking with the ETF, but she would have done better by investing in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and realized a profit. Would have done +9.72% over the same period, as shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3

