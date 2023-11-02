Cathie Wood's 'New Nasdaq' cuts a sorry figure compared to the real thing

Earlier this year, Cathie Wood called her flagship fund “the new Nasdaq.”

However, his Ark Innovation Fund has significantly underperformed the Nasdaq 100 despite big gains in tech stocks.

The ARKK ETF’s poor performance reflects the decline in some of its biggest holdings like Tesla and Zoom.

Cathie Wood is no stranger to making big, bold statements.

The famous investor’s aggressive predictions include Bitcoin rising to $1.5 million and Tesla rising 10x to $2,000 per share.

Earlier this year, the ARK Invest CEO made a particularly bold claim – calling his own flagship Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) “the new Nasdaq,” suggesting it could become the leading investment vehicle for cutting-edge technology. .

When Wood made the claim in February, she was riding on her fund’s best-ever monthly performance.

“We are the new Nasdaq,” he told Bloomberg at the time. Look at the Nasdaq right now, Wood said, and “you won’t find the kind of disruptive innovation” that ARKK represented.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been much easier for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since then.

In particular, its performance pales in comparison to the Nasdaq 100. Wood’s main fund has gained 12.3% so far this year, which looks unimpressive compared with the benchmark tech index’s 32% surge.

Put another way, ARKK has actually fallen 15% year-to-date, relative to the Nasdaq 100. This follows a 51% relative decline last year and a 40% underperformance in 2021.

Wood’s fund has lagged the Nasdaq even further since late July – when the entire stock market came under selling pressure amid signs that interest rates would remain higher than expected for longer.

The ETF has declined in recent months as some of its biggest holdings such as Tesla, Zoom and Roku have declined.

Shares of Elon Musk’s EV maker fell 23% in the second half of this year, while Zoom and Roku fell 12% and 8%, respectively.

ARKK has also fallen by more than a fifth since mid-2018. That decline prompted Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald to comment in August that the fund is a “dead money” in terms of long-term performance.

