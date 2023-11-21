Cathie Wood's Ark Invest submits third amendment to Bitcoin ETF filing: 'Things are still likely to move forward with SEC conversations'

kathy woodarch investment Filed your Form S-1/A to amend Spot Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF Filings. The filing claims a significant increase in protection of the interests of the financial community.

What happened: ARK Investment Management filed a third amendment to its original filing that primarily highlights reforms to protect investors.

Eric Balchunas, ETF expert at Bloomberg, believes this news is a positive sign for the SEC approval process, Cointelegraph reports.

The ETF will be named ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, and it will trade on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s BZX exchange under the ticker symbol “ARKB,” the filing said. After first filing for the ETF in April 2023, ARK amended its Form S-1 in October.

ARK’s application has received an updated deadline of January 11, 2024 after delaying an expected decision by the SEC.

What are the amendments: The revised filing introduces a fee structure for the proposed ETF, with ARKB disclosing an 80 basis point fee, making it the first issuer to disclose such a fee. It adds a layer of transparency to the product.

The filing also includes several updates, including several risk disclosures designed to meet corporate finance requirements.

Balchunas noted that "An interesting thing is that they are adamant on In-Kind Creation Redemption in hybrid model to minimize tax and spread issues. The more these documents are updated the better, it shows that these are being prepared for SEC approval."

Bloomberg ETF tracker James Seifert stated that a revised prospectus for the ETF "likely means things are still moving forward with SEC conversations."

Franklin Templeton and Global

