Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says OpenAI likely to benefit from Joe Biden's AI executive order Anthropic: 'Could disappear if administration changes'

Last week, the President Joe Biden Signed a historic executive order on artificial intelligence, setting new standards for AI safety and security. While the order has received praise from various sectors of the tech community, it has also raised some concerns about stringent regulations stifling innovation, and Cathie Wood’s Ark Investing also belongs to the latter category.

What happened: In its latest weekly innovation letter, Ark Invest Brett Winton Said that this executive order could potentially benefit companies like chatgpt-Guardian OpenAI And anthropicwhich “focus on the foundation model and are already operating at commercial scale at the expense of ‘scrapier’ open-source efforts.”

Winton cited the example of Anthropic, which has AI alignment as one of its founding principles, making it well suited to seamlessly comply with order requirements.

The newsletter further suggested that this regulatory oversight could benefit companies working at the “foundation model” layer in the AI ​​value chain, noting that this trend was emerging even before the executive order and would continue over the next ten years. Will remain.

Winton shared concerns about tight regulation of deep neural nets restricting the development of significant technological advancements, saying, “We believe the world needs more innovation, not less, in the field of AI”.

Ark Investments’ chief futurist also said that the executive order’s definition of “artificial intelligence” seems broad, which could include “even a simple Excel spreadsheet.”

Vinton said, “Imagine what the fate of Excel would have been if dozens of federal agencies had monitored its development.”

He concluded by saying that the executive order “could disappear if the administration changes in January 2025.”

why is it important: Winton is not alone in the opinion that strict AI regulations could stifle innovation. First, yan lekanAnother one of the three “Godfathers of AI” of meta The chief AI scientist has expressed similar disagreement.

In fact, he compared the strict AI regulations to the Romanian government’s enforcement in 1983 of requiring a license to own or possess “dangerous” typewriters.

google brain co founder Andrew Ng Earlier this year it was also claimed that big tech companies were deceiving the public about the threat posed by AI.

