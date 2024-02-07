Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has destroyed $14 billion in assets over the past decade, Morningstar says

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has destroyed $14 billion of wealth over the past decade.

Morningstar’s analysis found that Ark Invest tops the list of money-losing companies among other investment companies.

“Even during generally bullish markets, these funds managed to lose value for shareholders,” Morningstar said.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has destroyed an estimated $14.3 billion in assets over the past decade, according to a recent analysis from Morningstar.

Ark Invest remained very popular in 2020 and 2021, when its concentrated bets on highly speculative technology companies paid off in a big way due to low interest rates and a surge in risk appetite among retail investors.

Ark’s flagship innovation ETF, ARKK, surged nearly 150% in 2020, and that massive outperformance helped drive flows into its fund right near its peak.

The firm attracted nearly $30 billion of assets in 2020 and 2021, which was wiped out during the 2022 bear market when its flagship fund fell 67%.

According to Morningstar, the ARKK ETF wiped out $7.1 billion in assets, while its health care-focused ARK Genomic ETF wiped out $4.2 billion in assets.

Of all the fund families that lost money in the last decade, Ark Invest tops the list – and its losses were more than double those of the next firm on the list.

What is shocking is that the destruction of Arch’s huge wealth occurred during a favorable time for the stock market.

“These funds generally managed to lose value for shareholders even during bull markets,” said Morningstar analyst Amy Arnott.

The ARKK ETF has generated a total positive return of 121.8% since its inception in 2014, which is less than half the Nasdaq 100’s gain of 329.5% over the same time period. Meanwhile, the ARKK ETF is still down 71% from its record high.

Despite the massive money loss, ARK Invest is performing well as a business. The investment firm still has more than $13 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs, indicating that not all investors have abandoned Wood’s investment strategy.

But in an investment world that values ​​profits over growth, it is unclear when Ark Invest’s investment strategy will prove profitable for investors.

The company’s top holdings currently include Coinbase, Tesla, Roku, and Zoom Video, all of which have had a tough start to 2024.

Arnott said, “The biggest value destroyers in the fund industry demonstrate that there is no guarantee of success even during a generally favorable market environment. They also provide a valuable case study in how not to invest. “

Source: markets.businessinsider.com