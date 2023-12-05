Cathie Wood's Ark Invest drops more than $1.4M in Coinbase shares amid crypto rally, buys more Robinhood

on Monday, kathy wood-led ark investment Took an important step in the cryptocurrency market, continuing the trend of selling shares of Coinbase Global Inc Coin. The decision comes amid a boom in the crypto world with the top cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin BTC/USD is trading above the psychologically important $40,000 mark. The rally in the cryptocurrency has been fueled by a myriad of factors, including the pending spot Bitcoin ETF decisions.

Ark Invest sold over $1.4 million worth of Coinbase shares, increasing its stake as well Robinhood Markets Inc hood.

coinbase trade

Ark sold 10,218 Coinbase shares through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF arche and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF. The value of the trade was $1.44 million. Coinbase shares closed up about 5.5% at $141.09 on Monday.

Ark Invest’s decision to sell a large portion of its Coinbase shares reflects a strategic shift in its cryptocurrency portfolio. The move, in line with recent market trends and Ark’s investment philosophy, signals a nuanced approach to the volatile crypto sector. According to analysis by Benzinga, this trade may be a response to the anticipation surrounding the emerging landscape of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Other major businesses:



Ark Invest bought 14,702 shares Robinhood Markets Inc Through ARKF, HOOD is further diversifying its portfolio into the fintech sector.

Through ARKF, HOOD is further diversifying its portfolio into the fintech sector. Purchased 24,696 shares of Toast Inc via TOST ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKF signals growing interest in the digital payments and restaurant technology sector.

via TOST ARKF signals growing interest in the digital payments and restaurant technology sector. significant investment in PagerDuty Inc Through ARKW PD, 136,630 shares were purchased by ARKK and 24,358 shares were purchased by ARKW, indicating confidence in cloud computing and IT management.

