Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF is surging. Can it make you a millionaire? , The Motley Fool

Few investors get as much attention as Cathie Wood, and it’s easy to see why.

2018 is the call of the wood Tesla (TSLA 4.92% ) would reach its pre-split price of $4,000 per share over the next five years. It seemed crazy at the time, but it turned out to be true in 2021, the year following Wood’s flagship fund. Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK 3.69%) jumped 100%. It also helps that Arch’s funds publicly share their daily trading activity and research papers, and actively post and engage on social media, whereas most investment funds are more secretive about their activities. Are.

Shares of the Ark Innovation ETF have declined since then, but the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is on the rise again and looks set to post a strong performance in 2023. As of December 11, the ETF has easily gained 55% this year, outperforming both S&P 500 And this nasdaq composite,

Is it worth investing in ETFs now? Let’s take a closer look at the Ark Innovation ETF, its prospects in 2024, and whether it can make you a millionaire.

What is Ark Innovation ETF?

Ark Innovation is an actively managed ETF that aims to drive long-term growth by investing in companies with disruptive innovation. Ark defines disruptive innovation as companies that are “introducing a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.”

The fund’s top five holdings are Coinbase Global (COIN 2.11%), Roku (Roku 1.18%), UiPath (Path 2.80%), Tesla, and zoom video communication (ZM 1.29%). Overall, those five stocks make up about 40% of the Ark Innovation ETF.

Coinbase is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Wood is passionate about the asset class. Investments are also made in their funds BitcoinHe said it would reach $1.48 million per token by 2030, a gain of more than 30 times its current price.

Roku is the leading streaming distribution platform. UiPath is known for robotics-process automation. Tesla is a well-known leader in electric vehicles (EVs), and Zoom is a popular video-communications platform.

All of those companies are known as disruptors, and many of the stocks in the Ark Innovation ETF have something to do with artificial intelligence (AI).

Whether those stocks are truly winners depends on your investing time frame. All five are well below their peaks during the pandemic, when investors were convinced that the pandemic-driven surge in stocks like Zoom would continue.

Can Ark Innovation ETF Make You a Millionaire?

Despite all the hype surrounding the Ark Innovation ETF, the fund’s performance since its inception hasn’t been as stellar as you might think. It has performed only slightly better S&P 500 Since it was launched in 2014, excluding dividends, it has lagged behind nasdaq composite By a significant margin.

As you can see from the chart above, shares of Ark Innovation skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic and tech stocks began selling off during the reopening.

Historically, Ark Innovation has behaved like a high-beta version of the Nasdaq exchange, meaning it moves in the same direction as the broad-based, tech-focused index but is more volatile. This makes sense because many of the stock’s top holdings are volatile and speculative.

For example, Coinbase’s business is highly dependent on interest in trading in crypto, and falling crypto prices caused the stock to crash in 2022. Wood’s bull case for Tesla largely hinges on the company’s investments in AI, but the company has not yet made a full self-driving vehicle available outside of a long-running beta test, so $2,000 could be priced in by 2027. Its price target seems like a reach.

If you’re investing in the Ark Innovation ETF with the hope that it will make you rich, it has the potential to deliver big returns if the markets cooperate, interest rates fall and AI takes off, but the Ark Innovation ETF also Is maintained at a high level. -Risk investment.

With many of its top holdings becoming minimally profitable or even unprofitable, the ETF could face another market crash or recession.

Risk-tolerant investors may benefit from exposure to Wood’s flagship fund as it could again be a multibagger, but be wary of downside risks as the ETF could see boom/bust cycles similar to those experienced during the pandemic.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Ark ETF Trust – Ark Innovation ETF, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Roku, Tesla, UiPath, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com