Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Gains 35% in November, Its Best Month Since Inception - ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKF)

ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, managed by renowned investor Cathie Wood, has recorded notable gains in November, making it the fund’s best-performing month since its launch in 2014.

The ARK Innovation ETF rose nearly 35% in November, and surpassed its performance in January 2023 when it gained 27%. Second largest fund managed by Wood ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF also showed similar returns to its elder brother.

Year-to-date, Wood’s flagship fund is up 55%, outperforming the performance of the broader tech sector. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.

Chart: ARK ETF Monthly Returns and Year-to-Date Performance Vs. QQQ

Despite these impressive gains, Wood’s largest fund is down 70% from its all-time high in February 2021. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is only 4% below its record peak in 2022.

The excellent performance of tech stocks in November was driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates on hold for the second consecutive meeting at the beginning of the month. Market participants widely interpreted the move as a signal of the end of the tightening campaign.

As US inflation dynamics continue to slow – the latest data revealed a sharper than expected decline in the consumer price index (CPI) for October – investors are increasing their bets on a wave of Fed rate cuts in 2024. Started.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which assesses market-implied probabilities of future fed funds rate movements, indicates an 80% chance of a rate cut as early as May 2024. Speculators are also predicting a 59% chance of five rate cuts by December 2024.

November performance of Innovation Fund

Driven by several leading stocks, the ARK Innovation Fund experienced a substantial increase in its monthly performance. was the top contributor Coinbase Global Inc COIN, which increased by almost 80% and contributed about 7 percentage points to the returns in the ARK fund alone.

This surge coincides with the cryptocurrency rally Bitcoin BTC/USD is rising above $38,000.

The top 10 contributors to the fund’s impressive performance in November are as follows:

Security Name (Exchange:Ticker) Area price weight in the ark 1 month stock return return

Contribution Coinbase Global, Inc. financial situation 126.74 11.33% 79.06% +6.86 percentage points Roku, Inc. Roku communication services 106.91 9.11% 89.72% +5.91pp Block, Inc. Social class financial situation 64.43 5.99% 61.38% +3.11pp CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP Health care 69.86 4.71% 81.29% +2.88pp UiPath Inc. path information technology 19.70 6.49% 31.09% +2.15pp Shopify Inc, Shop information technology 73.63 3.51% 58.62% +1.78pp Tesla, Inc. TSLA consumer discretionary 246.11 8.02% 58.62% +1.73pp DraftKings Inc. dkng consumer discretionary 38.13 3.68% 43.51% +1.52pp Twilio Inc. TWLO information technology 66.09 3.89% 31.72% +1.28pp Zoom Video Communications, Inc. zm information technology 68.25 6.88% 15.18% +1.24pp Beam Therapeutics Inc. beam Health care 28.96 2.32% 56.55% +1.14pp

Also Read: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Binance deal: ‘Building a company offshore, minimizing regulation, it won’t work’

Photo: Courtesy Arch Invest

Source: www.benzinga.com