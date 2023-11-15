Cathie Wood says crypto will be a $25 trillion ecosystem, supports these 2 coins

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest and a well-known Bitcoin supporter, believe that The broader crypto ecosystem will rapidly expand to a $25 trillion valuation by 2030. Then, despite the presence of over 27,000 unique crypto projects according to data from CoinMarketCap (CMC), the CEO says there will be Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Just two major platforms to keep an eye on.

Cathie Wood is bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Appearing recently on CNBC Squawk Box, Wood said that with crypto, a new “world is being built,” adding that Bitcoin and Ethereum are global assets that are worth pursuing, not just for investors or supporters in the United States. Rather provide opportunities for all. Although the CEO has compared it to the Internet or dot.com era of the late 90s and early 20s, Wood claims that crypto is a bigger phenomenon.

In the past, Wood has made several bold predictions about Bitcoin. In addition to predicting the total market cap to reach $25 trillion by 2030, the CEO believes Bitcoin will trade above $1 trillion by 2030, citing its fundamentals. Also, crypto supporters are confident that Ethereum will turn into a real world computer as initially envisioned by Vitalik Buterin and other co-founders.

Ark Invest first filed for an Ethereum ETF with the SEC in September. If approved, the product will trade on the Cboe BZX exchange, tracking ETH prices displayed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

Support for Bitcoin and Ethereum from a renowned expert could have a positive impact on both these platforms from now on. Notably, these comments come as regulators, although tough on most altcoins, are focusing on the two most valuable crypto assets by market cap.

Regulators melting crypto, set to approve multiple complex products

In 2023, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) not only took action against several crypto exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, but also claimed that several altcoins, including Cardano (ADA), were unregistered securities.

Although Charles Hoskinson and Input Output Global (IOG) commented on this classification, contradicting the agency’s assessment, it represents a dent that could slow down investment in the Cardano ecosystem until clarity is found.

In early July 2023, Judge Analisa Torres of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that XRP, the native currency of the , did not have protection when sold to retailers.

This confirmation led to billions of dollars inflows into XRP, increasing its liquidity and solidifying the coin’s position in the top 10 by market cap.

