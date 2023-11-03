Cathie Wood says Bitcoin is ‘digital gold’ as a deflation hedge

(Bloomberg) — Cathie Wood says she would apparently bet on Bitcoin rather than gold or cash to avoid the possibility of deflation in the coming decade.

The head of ARK Investment Management reiterated his view that he expects an era of declining prices enabled by new technologies, including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, genomic sequencing and blockchain – an opinion he has held through 2021, even though the market Focused on one. A new era of heightened inflation risks.

In response to a question on Bloomberg’s Marin Talks Money podcast about which of the three asset classes she would like to hold for 10 years, Wood said: “Bitcoin, hands down. Bitcoin is a hedge against both inflation and deflation because there is no counterparty risk, and institutions rarely get involved. It’s “digital gold,” he said.

Wood has been one of the most optimistic voices on cryptocurrency as she expects it to benefit from broader developments in new technologies and innovations. He previously predicted that the price of Bitcoin would exceed $1 million in the next decade. It is currently at $35,000, almost half of its 2021 peak.

But after plunging 64% in 2022, Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled this year as market participants tout it as a potential inflation hedge, amid the biggest consumer-price surge since the early 1980s. Despite its failure to act as one during. Recently, the token has been bullish on bets that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may soon approve exchange-traded funds that invest directly in the coin.

Wood is in a prime position to benefit from ETF approval. His company has filed for a Bitcoin ETF with 21Shares and invested in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Wood’s $1.2 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF outperformed GBTC last November, when the discount was nearly 40%. The trust is the largest holding in the fund and has returned nearly 224% this year till Wednesday. This is compared to Bitcoin’s rally of approximately 114%. ARK sold some of its GBTC holdings last month.

On the podcast, Wood said he also expects convergence between AI and Bitcoin. It’s going to “enable micro-tasks and division of labor on a global scale in a way that we can’t even imagine right now.”

