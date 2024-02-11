Cathie Wood keeps buying more of this great AI stock The Motley Fool

She’s at it again: Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest, is buying shares of Tesla (TSLA 2.12%) with purchases totaling more than $160 million so far in 2024.

Is this a great move or a huge mistake? Here’s what you need to know.

What’s going on

As mentioned above, Wood and his team have purchased over $160 million worth of Tesla stock since the beginning of the year. Wood’s main fund, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK 2.37%), now owns about $640 million of Tesla stock, making the company the fund’s second-largest holding coinbase,

anchor company’s name Market value (in lakhs) weight coin Coinbase Global $628.1 8.11% TSLA Tesla $626.7 8.09% Roku Roku $625.1 8.07% path UiPath $490.1 6.33% Social class block $489.6 6.32%

ARK Invest is confident that Elon Musk and the rest of Tesla’s management team will find a way out of that dilemma after a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report and weak guidance.

In short, Tesla’s gross margins continue to decline, reducing its appeal over rival automakers.

Additionally, the company issued weak guidance for vehicle volume growth in 2024, attributing it to its next-generation models, which are due to arrive in 2025.

At any rate, Wood’s big bet on Tesla shows that he believes good days are ahead for the company. But what is his exact thesis?

Wood’s Tesla thesis, valuation, and Elon Musk

In short, Wood and his team are taking a long-term view on Tesla. ARK Invest has a $2,000 price target on the stock due to its ability to improve and monetize its full self-driving (FSD) software. Furthermore, Wood believes the company can parlay its FSD successes into fleets of robotaxis that could revolutionize transportation, allowing society to rethink how people and cargo interact as a How to move from one place to another.

In any case, Wood is making a big bet on a company with an expensive valuation. Despite the recent selloff, Tesla shares trade with a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 43.

Given its valuation, Tesla is not a stock for value investors or income-oriented ones. Rather, it is a stock for growth investors with a long-term horizon.

However, for those interested in that investing style, the current decline in Tesla shares may provide an opportunity, which Wood has already captured over the past several weeks. If Musk has proven one thing on his way to becoming the world’s richest person, it’s that he knows how to rally when the going gets tough.

Jake Lerch has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Block, Coinbase Global, Roku, Tesla, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com