Cathie Wood Is Buying These 2 Game-Changing Generator AI Stocks The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest see advances in artificial intelligence (AI) that will lead to a $14 trillion industry in enterprise software by 2030. AI has the potential to improve productivity in almost every industry and profession. And that led Wood to revisit some of the biggest AI companies Arc Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW -1.19%).

Actively managed ETFs added shares Microsoft (MSFT 1.31%) and meta platform (Meta 0.53%) for the first time since March and July respectively. Microsoft now accounts for about 1% of the fund’s portfolio and Meta accounts for about 1.1%.

The addition of these two “Magnificent Seven” companies is interesting to Wood and his team because Arch typically rebalances positions when a stock outperforms or underperforms. However, both Microsoft and Meta have performed in line with the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF since they were last added to the portfolio.

Here’s why Wood and his team are buying shares of the two AI giants, plus why you might consider adding them to your holdings.

Microsoft is emerging as a full-fledged AI company

Satya Nadella has transformed Microsoft into a true AI company in just one year.

After increasing the company’s stake in OpenAI, Microsoft established itself as the leading cloud provider for artificial intelligence developers. This is seen in the strength of its Azure revenue growth compared to its largest competitors, Amazon And AlphabetGoogle’s.

Azure revenue grew 29% year over year in the most recent quarter, with management pointing to AI as a big contributor to growth. By comparison, the larger Amazon grew its Amazon Web Services revenue by only 12% over the previous quarter, and Google Cloud’s revenue improved by 22%.

Additionally, Microsoft is in a prime position to capitalize on the $14 trillion opportunity in AI-powered enterprise software wood that the team at Ark Invest sees realizing by the end of the decade. It already has a huge enterprise software business, and it’s getting bigger. Sales of office commercial products grew 15% last quarter.

Now, Microsoft is pushing its Copilot service to provide generic AI solutions across all types of verticals, from physicians filling out patient notes to sales teams managing their customer relationships. This eventually sees almost every knowledge worker using its Copilot software.

Meanwhile, the company is a cash-generating machine. It generated $30.6 billion in cash from operations last quarter, and now has $144 billion in cash. That’s a lot of money available to invest in furthering its AI capabilities.

The stock trades at 33x analysts’ 2024 earnings expectations. Although it is a bit expensive, given its net cash position and its strong growth potential driven by AI, Microsoft deserves the premium.

Meta’s massive AI advances are finally starting to pay off

Meta has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence for over a decade. Machine learning algorithms have been behind Facebook and Instagram’s feed rankings since they moved away from chronological timelines. They have recently been boosted by the release of Reels, which rely heavily on recommended content rather than content from personal connections.

However, recently, meta has made great strides in generative AI. It released its Llama 2 large language model over the summer, making it open source to developers. This allows independent engineers to take what Meta has built and make further advances in performance.

To its credit, the Lama 2 model performs very well. It even outperformed OpenAI’s GPT-4 on some benchmarks. But what makes it stand above the competition is that it is very efficient.

In other words, it is much less expensive to train models and run applications using Llama 2 than the competition. This could mean a huge difference for businesses using AI models for a large user base, and they will likely pay Meta for the benefit of using its efficient models. (Although Llama 2 is open source, businesses with large user bases must pay to license it commercially.)

Meta isn’t just developing Llama with the hope that big developers will pay to use it. This is its biggest customer.

It released several new AI features to users at its Meta Connect conference in September. The main attraction was its new set of chatbots, which have their own personalities and celebrity likenesses. It is working on releasing a studio for businesses to develop their own generic AI-powered chatbots for customers, promoting the use of their business messaging features and click-to-message ads.

Meta also uses generative AI to help marketers create new ads. It can change colors, images, and ad copy, generate dozens of variations for the same ad, and then quickly test each variation on Facebook and Instagram and determine which one works best. . This can boost ad performance, making meta ads much more valuable to marketers than competing platforms.

Meta is one of the least expensive Magnificent Seven stocks despite its strong value performance in 2023. The stock trades at 20 times less than analysts’ consensus 2024 earnings. Given that it’s sitting on some of the most advanced AI around, it’s surprising that Wood and his team at Ark Invest aren’t buying even more at this price.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Levy has held positions at Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platform, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platform, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com