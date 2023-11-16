Cathie Wood added 1.1 million shares of this fintech after a 15% decline. Should you follow his lead? , The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood is the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest, an investment firm focused on disruptive innovation. Wood’s main fund, ARK Innovation ETFaims to invest in companies developing technologies that could change the future, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and genomics.

Ark Invest is unique because it publishes its investments daily, allowing investors to peer into the mind of Wood and his team and see what stocks the fund is adding today, rather than waiting for quarterly filings. Last week, the company invested 1.1 million shares robinhood markets (HOOD -2.00%) stock dropped 15% after earnings. Let’s learn about the company and see if you should follow its lead.

Robinhood’s mission is to make investing accessible to everyone

Founded in 2013, Robinhood planned to “democratize finance for all” by making investing more accessible and affordable for retail investors. The company offers commission-free trading on its app and is a popular investment platform for youth due to its user-friendly interface.

The company has faced criticism for its simplification of investing, which some say leads to impulsive trading decisions and overtrading. It has also faced criticism for its pay for order flow business model, where it sends its order flow to the market maker to execute trades and earns a small fee in return. Some have argued that this creates a conflict of interest for the broker, who may focus on maximizing profits rather than offering clients the best available prices.

The business is highly vulnerable to stock market activity

Robinhood was a big winner amid the pandemic, which saw huge demand for its services among investors and traders. From 2019 to 2021, the company’s net revenue grew from $278 million to $1.8 billion, or a 554% increase in two short years. While growth was impressive, expenses soared for fintech and it recorded a net loss twice as big That compares to its revenue of $3.7 billion.

The broker relies heavily on transaction-based revenue from its payments for order flow business model, making its earnings highly volatile and dependent on the volume of trading activity during a period. Last year, its transaction revenue nearly halved, and total revenue declined by 25%.

Robinhood has struggled to gain popularity and grow its customer base since the surge in trading activity. In 2021, the company claimed 17.3 million monthly active users (MAU), up from 11.4 million a year earlier. However, it has seen a gradual decline in its user base, with MAUs falling to 11.4 million last year and revenue falling to 10.3 million in its most recent quarter.

Brokers benefit from higher interest rates, but transaction revenues continue to decline

On the surface, Robinhood’s third quarter wasn’t too bad. Its total net revenue rose 43% to $1.4 billion, and its net loss of $571 million was narrower than the previous year’s loss of $862 million.

However, the company relied heavily on net interest revenue to drive its growth during this period. In the quarter, $693 million in net interest revenue was 169% more than the previous year, as it benefited from one of the most aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hike campaigns in recent history. Transaction revenue, on the other hand, fell 7% from last year.

While it’s a positive sign that Robinhood was able to take advantage of higher interest rates, investors can’t expect this to propel the company’s earnings forever. According to CME GroupAccording to the FedWatch tool, market participants expect three rate cuts in 2024, which would curb net interest growth for the broker next year.

Should you follow Cathie Wood?

The broker has made several moves in recent years, expanding trading to 24 hours in some stocks, crypto trading, and offering individual retirement accounts with a 1% match on every dollar contributed. However, whether these actions will significantly move the needle for its top- and bottom-line growth remains to be seen.

Robinhood is taking steps to expand its user base. However, it is heavily dependent on trading activity for revenue and its ability to generate reliable cash flows in different market environments is limited. So, I wouldn’t follow Cathie Wood’s lead to buy the dip just yet.

Source: www.fool.com