The Albany government has acknowledged that at least $33 billion in major cuts to infrastructure projects will be needed to help fight cost overruns and inflation.

Infrastructure Minister, Catherine King, confirmed that some of the 250 projects in the $120 billion pipeline that have not started construction will need to be canceled or delayed as a result of an infrastructure review to be released “soon”. Will happen.

King said the federal government will still invest $120 billion in infrastructure and 300 projects that have begun construction will move forward. But it made no guarantees to protect particular states or projects from cuts, which has led to criticism from the Queensland Labor government and others.

“The entire pipeline has been mismanaged by the previous government,” King told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Since taking office in May 2022, Labor has been clear about the need for cuts due to concerns about the viability of projects in the pipeline.

The issue has become even more acute as the International Monetary Fund has warned increased spending on infrastructure projects, mainly from states, is a major factor pushing Australia’s economy beyond full potential and fueling inflation. .

On Sunday the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, confirmed that the federal government “will need to make some difficult decisions about the infrastructure pipeline”.

“The infrastructure investment pipeline has been completely messed up,” King said on Monday, adding that “there is no room for cost overruns”.

“What the review says… is that the pipeline had increased from 150 to 800 under the previous government, a large portion of whom came into the pipeline in the lead up to the 2016 and 2019 election campaigns.”

King said that many projects were announced without knowing how much they would cost, “so it’s difficult to build those projects because there’s not enough money to build them”.

“Now what the review has really shown is that in that $120 billion pipeline… there is a $33 billion increase in known costs and hopefully more to come.

“And they are in every single project. We currently have 300 projects in construction. They are currently being created and they are all ongoing.

King said the review focused on the remaining 200 projects, and “recommendations have been made to cancel some… [and] To make sure we have the money to plan and slow down the process so we know what the costs are before we commit to construction.

The minister said the federal government is “talking” with states and welcomes them to help clean up the “mess” left by the Morrison government.

The Albany government would “like to be able to add new projects,” he said, but “we can’t do that” unless it cancels some projects.

Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie told Sky News the new suburbs would require “new infrastructure”, as would the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

“If you bring migration into this country you will need more housing, more suburbs, and they will need a lot of other things that go with them – bigger buildings, bigger infrastructure, you can’t stop it.”

Queensland’s Treasurer, Cameron Dick, has argued that as the state grows, it will “need more infrastructure, not less”.

Queensland is Australia’s growth state and we need more infrastructure, not less. If infrastructure cuts are needed, they should be made in southern states with low growth and high debt. #qldpol #ospol https://t.co/M8FLsPqJLM – Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) 5 November 2023

Asked about the $2.2 billion the federal government has committed to Victoria’s suburban rail loop, King described the project as “a vital part of transforming Melbourne”.

He said the federal investment was for “start-up works” and that “any further investment” would be subject to Infrastructure Australia processes.

“We know you need to be able to build new housing, new investment and new retail around the existing suburban transport network, and suburban rail does that.”

The Liberal Senate leader, Simon Birmingham, accused Labor of “chaotic policy” and a “lack of planning”.

“They have no plan to tackle inflation and appear to be grasping at straws,” he said.

