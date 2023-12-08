Cathay Pacific chooses Airbus over Boeing for freighter orders

Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China on March 8, 2023. Reuters/Lam Yick/File Photo Get licensing rights

Dec 8 (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) said on Friday it has placed a firm order to buy six Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 freighters with a list price of $2.71 billion, as it looks to replace its older Replaces Boeing. (B.N) 747 cargo jet.

Cathay, which has six older model 747-400ERFs and 14 new 747-8Fs, expects to take delivery of six A350s from 2027 and the end of 2029, it said in a statement.

“These highly fuel-efficient, next-generation freighters will provide significant additional cargo capacity, expanding our global network and contributing to our sustainability leadership goals,” said CEO Ronald Lamm.

Under the deal, Cathay has also secured the right to acquire 20 more A350 freighter aircraft.

Cathay said it had negotiated price concessions below list price with Airbus. Major airlines usually receive large discounts from planners.

Reuters reported last month that the carrier was favoring Airbus for a widely viewed deal.

The selection means Cathay will replace its Boeing 747 fleet with new Airbus aircraft after postponing the decision for several months.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cathay’s choice for the next phase of cargo operations was seen as an important test for the two carriers, as the airline operates both the Boeing 777 and A350 passenger models.

Cathay said the Airbus freighter will also connect Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland as well as long-haul destinations in North and South America as well as Europe.

According to International Air Transport Association data, when specialist express parcel carriers FedEx and UPS are excluded, Cathay Pacific is the world’s fifth-largest air freight carrier and the third-largest conventional freight airline, behind Qatar Airways and Emirates.

Its aircraft order book includes 21 Boeing 777-9 passenger aircraft expected to be delivered from 2025 and 49 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft expected to be delivered by 2029.

