Cate Blanchett wears dazzling Stella McCartney suit to Earthshot Awards ceremony with Prince William

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett attended the 2023 Earthshot Awards ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday, wearing a recycled lurex metallic brocade vest, a tailored jacket and wide-leg trousers in gold and silver from Stella McCartney.

Blanchett’s look was from Stella McCartney’s summer 2024 collection, which blended McCartney’s masculine and feminine styles, using 95 percent responsible materials.

Blanchett regularly works with her go-to celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who is also the stylist for Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, and Julia Roberts.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020, is presented to five winners every year for their contributions to environmentalism and sustainability. The Royal Foundation awarded the first prize in 2021, and from 2022 the Earthshot Prize Foundation, founded by Prince William and biologist David Attenborough, began awarding the prize. The Earthshot Prize is expected to run until at least 2030 to maintain sustainability this decade.

Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. The five categories were inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which included restoring and protecting nature, air cleanness, ocean restoration, waste-free living and climate action.

This year’s winners include Accion Andina for nature restoration and conservation, GRST for air cleanliness, WildAid Marine Program for ocean restoration, S4S Technologies for waste-free living and Boomitra for climate action.

Blanchett was photographed on the red carpet with Prince William, who chose a classic black-and-white tuxedo for the evening.

The actress is known for advocating sustainability on the red carpet, often using outfits from her collection of past red carpet looks for public events.

