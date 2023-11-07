November 7, 2023
Cate Blanchett wears dazzling Stella McCartney suit to Earthshot Awards ceremony with Prince William


Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett attended the 2023 Earthshot Awards ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday, wearing a recycled lurex metallic brocade vest, a tailored jacket and wide-leg trousers in gold and silver from Stella McCartney.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 07: Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Earthshot Awards awards ceremony on November 07, 2023 in Singapore. The Earthshot Award is presented to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. It was first awarded in 2021 and is planned to be run annually until 2030. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Blanchett’s look was from Stella McCartney’s summer 2024 collection, which blended McCartney’s masculine and feminine styles, using 95 percent responsible materials.

More from WWD

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - NOVEMBER 07: Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Earthshot Awards awards ceremony on November 07, 2023 in Singapore. The Earthshot Award is presented to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. It was first awarded in 2021 and is planned to be run annually until 2030. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett regularly works with her go-to celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who is also the stylist for Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, and Julia Roberts.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020, is presented to five winners every year for their contributions to environmentalism and sustainability. The Royal Foundation awarded the first prize in 2021, and from 2022 the Earthshot Prize Foundation, founded by Prince William and biologist David Attenborough, began awarding the prize. The Earthshot Prize is expected to run until at least 2030 to maintain sustainability this decade.

Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. The five categories were inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which included restoring and protecting nature, air cleanness, ocean restoration, waste-free living and climate action.

This year’s winners include Accion Andina for nature restoration and conservation, GRST for air cleanliness, WildAid Marine Program for ocean restoration, S4S Technologies for waste-free living and Boomitra for climate action.

Blanchett was photographed on the red carpet with Prince William, who chose a classic black-and-white tuxedo for the evening.

The actress is known for advocating sustainability on the red carpet, often using outfits from her collection of past red carpet looks for public events.

Launch Gallery: Cate Blanchett’s most iconic red carpet moments

WWD’s Best

Click here to read the full article.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Huge Shiba Inu (SHIB) transaction: whales move trillions

Huge Shiba Inu (SHIB) transaction: whales move trillions

November 7, 2023
Americans reported the largest annual increase in credit card debt on record last quarter

Americans reported the largest annual increase in credit card debt on record last quarter

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

Huge Shiba Inu (SHIB) transaction: whales move trillions

Huge Shiba Inu (SHIB) transaction: whales move trillions

November 7, 2023

Starbucks Is Increasing Hourly Wages, Benefits for Employees

November 7, 2023
Americans reported the largest annual increase in credit card debt on record last quarter

Americans reported the largest annual increase in credit card debt on record last quarter

November 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Kendrick Lamar’s limited edition anti-smart phone sold out in one day

November 7, 2023
ESA’s Euclid mission surprises researchers with the quality of first images

ESA’s Euclid mission surprises researchers with the quality of first images

November 7, 2023
Exclusive: Baidu moves from Nvidia to order AI chips from Huawei

Exclusive: Baidu moves from Nvidia to order AI chips from Huawei

November 7, 2023