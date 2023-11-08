“We need to come together to put people, our humanity, back at the heart and center of asylum,” Cate Blanchett told lawmakers in an impassioned speech before the European Parliament.

Advertisement

The Australian actress recalled the shipwreck near Lampedusa in 2013, saying, “In ten years’ time, there will be people drowning on our shores unless something changes.”

“Complex situations require complex solutions. They require dialogue. They require cooperation, not noise or slogans. The only way forward is to find lasting solutions in countries of origin, transit and destination. “

The two-time Oscar winner spoke on Wednesday afternoon at the invitation of European Parliament President Roberta Metzola as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency. The two held a bilateral meeting before visiting the Hemicycle in Brussels, where Blanchett spoke for more than 20 minutes under the watch of MEPs and a crowded gallery of visitors, who repeatedly interrupted her intervention with applause. .

“Globally, forced displacement has now passed the grim milestone of 114 million people,” said Blanchett. “Many people caught in this maelstrom have made incredibly dangerous journeys to seek safety.”

“Tackling the challenges of forced displacement and mixed movements requires unity, international cooperation, resources and patient compassionate action to address the multiple and overlapping reasons people leave their countries.”

Taking inspiration from the testimonies of refugees she met during her travels as a Goodwill Ambassador, the actress asked lawmakers to put themselves in the shoes of those who flee “devastating experiences” in their homeland despite knowing they are safe. They risk their lives to reach the port. Their chances of survival are obviously slim.

His appeal for mercy and empathy took on a special meaning in the backdrop of humanitarian crisis Revelation in Gaza StripWhich he mentioned briefly.

He said, “In the words of the poet Warsan Shire, no one leaves home until home becomes a shark’s mouth. You have to understand that no one puts their children in a boat until the water is safer than the land.” May it not happen.”

Blanchett then urged MEPs to use their power as public representatives to preserve the spirit of the 1951 Refugee Convention and reject “dangerous myths” that create “too much fear and hostility”. That was a reference to claims often used by hardline politicians. Feeling of fear and insecurity among voters.

The argument that welcoming refugees places “too high demands” on state resources, squeezing job markets and undermining traditional values, he said, reflects not only a “huge lack of compassion” but also “a failure of history.” “neglect”, as Europe has historically been. The attacks were “criss-crossing” by people fleeing wars, genocides and other forms of persecution.

“As representatives of the people of Europe, please remind your voters that low- and middle-income countries host the vast majority, almost 90%, of forcibly displaced people,” Blanchett said, speaking directly to MEPs in the audience.

“Get this message across. Challenge false claims that will ultimately only lead to division within our own communities. Scapegoating often leads to violence and unrest.”

In perhaps the most political moment of the speech, Blanchett condemned the “harmful” policy of “externalization”, a term that describes efforts made by Western countries to outsource their asylum responsibilities to neighboring countries and, in some cases, to the United States. faraway land,

Blanchett’s home country, Australia, spent years pursuing a migration policy based on detaining irregular arrivals in overseas island detention centers, often for very long periods of time. System is now operational to supportIt was heavily criticized by UN experts and humanitarian NGOs as abusive and punitive.

But in recent years, other wealthy countries have announced similar plans, including Britain’s plan with Rwanda, which is locked in a legal battle, and Italy’s plan. brand new plan With Albania, announced only two days earlier.

“As an Australian, I can tell you that we have learned the hard way, the devastating physical and mental suffering that refugees experience during offshore detention. The psychological damage to those protecting them, at the cost of billions of taxpayer dollars. Money is now a discredited and largely abandoned viewpoint,” said Blanchett.

“And can I say with consequent shame and regret that many of my fellow Australians now feel cornered by these ineffective and inhumane policies.”

MEPs and visitors received a standing ovation during the speech.

Advertisement

Considered one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, Blanchett is known for her powerful screen presence, effortless versatility, and penchant for playing challenging characters in auteur films. His extensive list of critically acclaimed performances includes TuneBy Todd Haynes; Nightmare Alleyby Guillermo del Toro; The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, by David Fincher; And noise, by Alejandro González Iñárritu; as well as his Oscar-winning roles the Aviatorby Martin Scorsese, and blue JasmineBy Woody Allen.

Blanchett’s commendable innings lydia tarrThe imperious chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, whose past sins have led to a stunning decline in dignity, earned her her eighth Academy Award nomination this year.

Source