Catalytic converter thefts decline after pandemic-era surge

Theft of catalytic converters increased so rapidly during the pandemic that Congress had to intervene. Now, new data indicates that the tidal wave of theft is receding.

Claims data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows that the average number of catalytic converters stolen each month during the first nine months of this year has fallen significantly from its peak in 2022.

Basic economics may be a factor.

Catalytic converters, an anti-pollution part installed under every car, are made of several metals – platinum, palladium and rhodium – the value of which increased from 2020 to 2022. For example, the price of rhodium rose from about $3,000 an ounce in 2019 to about $26,000 two years later.

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., said metal prices were the “real driver” of thefts, adding: “As the prices of those metals go up, [thieves] Are more interested in them.”

But in 2023, the business of converter theft has reduced from both sides. Precious metals prices have fallen, with the price of rhodium falling to one-sixth of its 2021 peak. Additionally, increased scrutiny from law enforcement and new laws providing for tougher penalties have increased the downside for those involved in the stolen converter trade.

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, north of Philadelphia, investigators busted an $8.2 million catalytic converter theft ring in June. The impact of the theft in the area was immediate, said Matt Weintraub, Bucks County District Attorney.

“Since we took down [the ring], I’m told there’s been a 50% reduction in catalytic converter thefts,” Weintraub said. “And that’s just dismantling this one organization.”

At the federal level, the Department of Justice announced the bust of a $545 million national catalytic converter crime ring in November 2022. The bust involved FBI, IRS and Homeland Security agents operating in 10 states from California to Oklahoma to New Jersey.

“We’ve essentially created a template that shows what’s possible,” Weintraub said. “If you have the will and cooperation of local, state and federal government law enforcement, you can put these guys out of business.”

This year alone, 21 states have enacted laws aimed at combating piracy, according to the NICB, with 19 other states introducing similar legislation. And Baird introduced federal legislation in January that would require converters to be stamped with the ID number of where they came from, as well as codify theft as a criminal offense.

State and local governments have passed several laws since 2020. But until metal prices fell, the effectiveness of these laws was mixed. Texas has enacted a law requiring catalytic converter sellers to provide thumb impressions and proof of purchase of the part. Despite the law, converter theft in Texas reached new heights in 2022, NICB data shows. NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate reports the reason for this is that thieves are violating laws by stealing in Texas, but selling in other states with weaker laws.

It’s the voices at the top of the “criminal food chain” that trigger waves of catalytic converter thefts, Weintraub said. “These trends don’t come about randomly – it’s just economics: supply and demand.”

