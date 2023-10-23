Catalyst Co-Founder Program to connect entrepreneurs

accelerator

Catalyst has launched its Co-Founder Programme, inviting people with passion, drive and ambition to come together to build startups that can change the world.

The programme, running for 12 weeks on Monday evenings in 2024, is open to anyone, with no experience or qualifications required, and is designed for those who want to try building a startup . You can apply here.

Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology center focused on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland.

Co-founders bring people together to establish a founding team, validate their idea, test it in the real world, develop their business know-how, and ultimately understand whether they have a viable startup idea.

The program introduces skilled individuals from diverse backgrounds to team up with new co-founders, helping participants build startups in a safe, risk-free environment. Through learning workshops, mentors, events, and networking, the program helps participants develop their skills, grow their network, and prepare them to access the best funding opportunities.

Participants seeking startup inspiration are also invited to explore solutions to global, social or community-focused problems. Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the co-founders focus on three cluster areas of greentech, health and life sciences and fintech, and the potential startups can help tackle global challenges in these areas.

“The failure rate of startups is very high, because the risk associated with starting up and how to do it is not always clear, which can deter people from moving forward and quenching their creative and entrepreneurial thirst. The Co-Founders aim to provide the space and knowledge to negate the risks,” said Hannah Cummings, Co-Founders Program Manager.

“Co-Founder is about supporting people who are interested in building innovative startups to find their co-founders and take it forward. This is an entry-level pathway into entrepreneurship where participants need to have ambition and passion to find innovative solutions to the problems that need solving. Our programs include everyone from trainees to recent graduates, new mothers and senior leaders.”

Since launching in 2017, Co-Founders has welcomed 754 people to the program with 192 startup teams forming and a third of the teams continuing to grow their startups.

The co-founder program has seen a number of success stories over the years, including electric vehicle charging network startup, GoPlugable, which was the overall winner of Catalyst’s 2023 Invent Awards. The greentech company was initially created through the Co-Founder Program and last year was the winner of a £10,000 proof of concept grant, which helped the startup on its journey to commercialisation.

Source: businesscloud.co.uk