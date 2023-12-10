Spellbreaker: Mike Regnier’s fraud-busters have saved customers £13.5m in two years

Break the Spell sounds like a plot out of a fairy tale or a Christmas panto at this time of year. But to Mike Regnier, chief executive of Nintendo UK, it is the name of a crack squad of fraudsters based near Liverpool. Their job is to identify customers who have been duped by skillful fraudsters.

So far this year, the team has saved Santander customers almost £5 million that would otherwise have been stolen from their bank accounts by crooks.

16 specially trained staff in Bootle on Merseyside have the delicate task of talking to customers who are believed to have been implicated by convincing them they are criminals. Often, victims do not realize that they have been caught and even when presented with strong evidence they still do not want to believe it.

Scams where scammers pose as lovers and trick their targets into giving money are particularly disturbing.

Regnier says: ‘Some romance frauds are very sad. People think they have an emotional connection with someone who is real and it’s not.’

Since the Break the Spell Squad was activated in 2021, it has delivered a staggering £13.5 million direct savings to customers. This is an underestimate, as it does not account for the additional sums that could have been at risk had the fraudsters not been stopped in their tracks.

Fraud is a particularly British problem, says Regnier. Our ‘Fast Payment’ system, where funds are transferred almost instantly, is a boon for unscrupulous people. So is our mother tongue.

‘Because it’s an international language, fraudsters around the world speak English,’ says Regnier. ‘It is easier for him to fool people in English than in other languages.’

In the past, customers often faced large losses if they were victims of fraud, even if they had done nothing wrong. But since 2019 the big banks have been running a voluntary scheme to reimburse victims of authorized push payment fraud, where customers have been fooled into sending money to criminals.

However, the voluntary element is about to change. The payments systems regulator is about to publish detailed guidance on new rules that will make it mandatory for banks to reimburse customers who fall victim to scammers.

While genuinely sympathetic to vulnerable victims, Regnier believes this well-intentioned move could create the risk of ‘moral hazard’ – where customers have no incentive to protect themselves.

He clearly does not agree with what he calls a ‘blanket mandatory reimbursement approach.’

Regnier says: ‘Everyone should be cautious and everyone should be incentivized to be cautious. If customers are vulnerable and being exploited then that’s okay, I will find a way to help and support them.’

He points out that social media and telephone companies are ‘unwilling to reimburse’ even though they are the springboard for 70 percent of push payment fraud.

“We see WhatsApp scams and Facebook Marketplace scams happening every day,” says Regnier. ‘I would like to see other players in the fraudulent supply chain pay the bill.’

Regnier, the former boss of Yorkshire Building Society, took over as chief executive of Symantec UK, the British arm of the giant Spanish financial services group, in April last year.

Raised in Surrey, he aspired to become an adopted Yorkshireman – if only people born there would believe such a thing existed – after he moved there 20 years ago.

He lives near The Dalles with his family, where he can indulge his love of the outdoors, and enjoy fruity scones purchased from Fat Rascals – the famous Betty’s Tearoom.

‘Both my children are Yorkshire people. “I guess I’m a natural Yorkshireman now, but it’s a long-term project,” laughs Regnier.

There’s a sense of disappointment when I mention rival Nationwide’s TV ad, starring actor Dominic West, which highlights the widespread closure of bank branches.

“It’s a cute ad, but to be honest, I’m a little disappointed,” says Regnier. ‘If you go back over the last few years there have been 23 branch closures nationwide and we have closed six branches.

‘Will we always have 450? I don’t know. We have to constantly review the size of the network. But we are renovating 49 branches this year and next year. I still believe in branches, but it is an irrefutable fact that customer demand for branch banking is continuously declining.

Nintendo’s own humorous advertising campaign features Ant and Dec and their silly banking ideas. This is, perhaps, ironic, given that his greatest passion is making Britain more financially literate.

Earlier this year, Nintendo teamed up with online educational publishing house Twinkle to launch a scheme to teach children how to deal with money.

Regnier, along with Twinkle’s boss, taught the first lesson to a class of nine and ten-year-olds at Hazelbury Primary School in Edmonton, north London.

“We are excited to teach students how to budget in schools,” says Regnier.

‘Financial education is not a mandatory part of the national curriculum, but we strongly believe it should be.’

He points out that nearly 70 percent of adults believe that lessons about finance management will help them manage their lives better during a crisis.

The relationship between financial literacy and poverty is strong. Nearly half of people with financial problems admit that poor money management skills are a major reason for their plight.

‘It’s screaming to me that we just need to move forward and do this,’ says Regnier.

The banks themselves are making a lot of money. First-quarter profit at Santander UK rose 11 per cent to £547 million, but Regnier has denied any profiteering.

He says, ‘This year has been good for the entire sector.’ ‘But it looks like bank rates have peaked and 2024 may be a little more challenging. The UK banking sector has struggled to deliver returns commensurate with the cost of capital.’

Despite the decline in mortgage lending, Centro is not predicting a major fall in house prices.

A typical borrower whose home loan is coming at a fixed rate or discount would have to pay an extra £250 per month, he says. But Regnier argues that the situation is no longer as bad as it was in the late 1980s, when the global financial crisis triggered a wave of negative equity, repayments and borrowers handing back their keys.

‘The big difference now is that people have more equity in their homes,’ he says. ‘So for many people the stress level is not that bad.’ Currently less than 2.5 percent of mortgage customers are in arrears.

Nintendo UK’s Spanish parent is mulling an exit from the British business. Could it be back on the agenda?

‘One of the reasons whySantander was in the UK is because it wanted to have the largest financial services presence in Europe. But if the bank wants to sell in the UK, I might be the last person to know,’ he says, smiling.

