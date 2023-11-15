Catalent sees weight-loss drugs boom driving bookings until FY 2026

A general view of the drug product manufacturing laboratory in biologics and sterile injectables, Catalent, in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Catalent (CTLT.N) said on Wednesday it expected a majority of its current and upcoming production capacity for pre-filled syringes until fiscal year 2026 to soon be booked out, driven by booming demand for newer weight-loss drugs.

The contract drug manufacturer plays a vital role in the production of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy by filling self-injection pens for the GLP-1 weight-loss drug, which is witnessing a boom in demand.

“Our exposure to the GLP-1 opportunity is rapidly growing,” CEO Alessandro Maselli said in an investor conference call, adding that the company plans to accelerate investment to expand its fill-and-finish facilities at Bloomington in the United States and Anagni in Italy.

Revenue contributions from GLP-1 drugs could rise to over $500 million once its expanded capacity is operational, compared to less than $100 million expected in fiscal 2024, Maselli said.

Catalent is also expanding its contract manufacturing for gene-therapy developers and expects a 65% increase in revenue from top customers, especially its biggest client Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.O), for which it manufactures Elevidys for the rare genetic disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Analysts have been concerned about Elevidys demand after the one-time treatment failed in an important late-stage trial, but the company said Sarepta has already confirmed its scale-up plans for 2024.

Catalent’s shares surged over 10% in morning trade, partly aided by it beating Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, showing early signs of improvement across its struggling businesses.

Catalent began a strategic review in August, adding new members to its board after a settlement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company has struggled with production challenges and regulatory inspections at three key facilities.

It recorded a quarterly net loss of $715 million due to a goodwill impairment charge of about $700 million related to acquisitions in its consumer health and biomodalities unit. However, its adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share was 4 cents smaller than estimates.

Preliminary revenue for the first quarter fell 4%, to $982 million, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $939.14 million.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

