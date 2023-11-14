A lakeside mansion just an hour’s drive from Dallas and Fort Worth is on the market for $5.5 million.

The property, located at 119 Private Road 1820 on the shore of Lake Whitney near Waco, was listed on November 10. The castle, named Parsons Castle after its owners, is in Bosque County with a Clifton address.

The palace, which has 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and more than 11,000 square feet of space, can be used as a wedding and event venue or a primary residence.

“We’ve been in some homes before that are what you would call castle-style homes that are located in communities,” said listing agent Eric Hacker of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. “I’ve never seen anything that overlooks the lake like this.”

The palace also features a 3,000-square-foot ballroom, a commercial kitchen and bar, as well as bride and groom’s rooms. Hacker said the owners have held a few weddings there, but they have never heavily marketed it as an event venue.

“This property has a lot of potential,” Hacker said. ,[The owners] They’ve really enjoyed what they’ve done, but they’ve never taken it to the next level that you can see from some event centres.

According to Hacker, the owners purchased the property for a private residence, but began envisioning a fairy tale-style palace on the location in which they could live and also host weddings and events.

It took about a 10-year process to engineer and build the house, he said. The palace was completed in 2018.

“Every little aspect of it was very well thought out, very detailed,” Hacker said.

Source: www.dallasnews.com