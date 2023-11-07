Cast AI, which helps companies optimize cloud spend, gets $35 million TechCrunch

The massive move to digital and the adoption of generative AI accelerated cloud adoption during the pandemic, and the trend has not reversed – quite the contrary. Gartner estimates that, in 2023, global end-user spending on public cloud will exceed $599 billion, up from $421 billion in 2021 and nearly $500 billion in 2022.

Not every enterprise has adjusted well to the new norms. One challenge they face is excessive spending; According to a recent Forrester report, 94% of companies say they incur avoidable cloud expenses due to underutilized and overprovisioned resources, lack of in-house talent to oversee cloud infrastructure, and other related factors. has suffered.

The difficult problem of tracking and reducing cloud spend has given rise to an entirely new market of tools, FinOps, designed to overcome cloud orchestration and optimization tasks. Competition in this space is growing by the day, but one of the more successful ventures is Cast AI, which today announced it has raised $35 in a Series B round led by Vintage Investment Partners with participation from Crandom and Uncorrelated Ventures. Raised million dollars.

CEO Yuri Fryman says the new cash brings Cast AI’s total to $73 million and will be invested into product development and growing the startup’s team of more than 100 employees.

“Every startup must answer a fundamental question in this economic environment: ‘Is our business going to scale and benefit from economic headwinds, or will we experience revenue contraction?’,” Fryman said in an email. told TechCrunch in an interview. “Many business-to-business software-as-a-service companies are experiencing contraction or slower growth as a result of cost reduction and efficiency programs pursued by customers. Our business is growing rapidly because we save customers [money] “Improve performance and reliability, and boost DevOps and engineering productivity, across your cloud spend.”

Cast AI was co-launched in 2019 by Freiman, Leon Kupperman, and Laurent Gil. The trio’s inspiration came from Xenage, a cloud-based cybersecurity firm that Freiman, Kupperman, and Gill previously co-founded (and which Oracle acquired in 2018), where they needed to control cloud costs while expanding the platform. Had to struggle to keep in.

“While we got monthly statements full of individual line-item expenses, we had no realistic way to actually reduce those costs and optimize our cloud resources,” Fryman said. “We quickly realized we were not alone.”

With Cast AI, Freiman and crew tried to create a tool that could automatically adjust cloud usage up and down while optimizing for cost and proactively provisioning cloud resources – specifically Kubernetes clusters. Can provide insight into how to do.

Kubernetes, an open system for automating software deployment and management within environments called “containers,” is organized into clusters – collections of machines running software. Cast connects to public clouds including AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Azure and uses models to analyze and autonomously tune these clusters on servers.

“We train our models on millions of usage data points collected every 15 seconds, covering anonymized CPU and memory usage across all global regions and all cloud providers,” Freiman explained. “We are able to predict future low compute prices to influence future batch workload scheduling – such as searching for a cheaper flight on Kayak and booking a cheaper future date. We also have customer-specific models around workload seasonality, which allows the Cast AI platform to be proactive rather than completely reactive to current workload requirements.

Cast AI competes with FinOps startups including Exostellar, which raised $15 million in September for a suite of tools designed to optimize “enterprise-level” cloud spending. CloudZero, ProsperOps, Finout, Vantage, Ternary and Zesty are some of the other companies competing for a share of the emerging FinOps segment, which is estimated to be worth $2.75 billion by 2023.

But Freiman says demand for FinOps solutions exceeds supply – to Cast AI’s benefit. And he may be right. Nearly three in 10 developers, engineers and executives are prioritizing FinOps investments this year, according to a 2023 Wakefield Research report. Seventy-four percent of respondents said they now consider FinOps to be as important as other established IT disciplines, such as DevOps and SecOps.

“As enterprises become increasingly cloud native, our impact is becoming more relevant to the C-suite,” Freiman said. “Customers look to solutions from companies like Cast AI because they need an unbiased source of truth to help them tackle the Phenops problem. We don’t care whether Google, Amazon or Microsoft make more money – we’re ultimately responsible for customers’ savings, and that’s what we provide.

