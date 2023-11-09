Caspian (KAS) price breaks records, surpasses Bitcoin with massive surge of 105%

Kaspa (KAS), a proof-of-work cryptocurrency that uses the GHOSTDAG protocol, has experienced a significant increase in market activity and investor interest over the past few months.

The recent listing of the token on Coinone, one of South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has significantly placed Caspa among the top 33 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Since its listing on the Korean market on October 25, Kaspa outperformed well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and popular meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepecoin (PEPE) during the market breakout. Is.

KAS token is skyrocketing and reaches all-time high

Over the past 24 hours, the price of KAS has increased by a notable 28.78%, reaching a high of $0.092917. Despite the slight decline in the current price, which is 0.72% off its all-time high, the token continues to display strong momentum.

The recent increase in Caspa’s trading volume by $114,934,098.78 within the last 24 hours represents a substantial increase of 121.50% compared to the previous day. This surge reflects increased market activity, indicating growing confidence and interest in the project.

In particular, Caspa’s consensus mechanism, implemented through the GHOSTDAG protocol, sets it apart from traditional blockchains. Using parallel blocks that can co-exist and be ordered through consensus, blocks eliminate orphans, providing increased security and scalability.

The BlockDAG structure enables higher block rates of one block per second, with aspiration to reach rates as high as 10 blocks per second and eventually 100 blocks per second.

The CasPA implementation includes several notable features and subprotocols, including reachability to query the topology of the DAG, block data pruning, SPV proofs, and upcoming subnetwork support that will facilitate the implementation of Layer 2 solutions.

Kaspa Coinone listing causes price surge

Caspa’s listing on Coinone has been a key catalyst for its recent price surge. Coinone has a substantial user base and provides a platform for investors to trade Kaspa against the Korean Won (KRW).

The listing opens up new avenues for Korean investors to participate in the Caspa ecosystem, strengthening its market presence and contributing to its rapid rise in market rankings.

Caspa’s entry into this market has increased visibility and exposure for a wide range of traders and potential investors. The positive reaction to its listing on Coinone reflects the growing demand for CaspA in the Korean crypto community.

Looking ahead, the successful listing on Coinone and the surge in market rankings indicate further gains for the token. The project’s consensus mechanism, coupled with its development of features such as subnetwork support and layer 2 solutions, positions it as a blockchain solution with growth potential.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com