Casio launches virtual G-Shock watches as Ethereum NFTs – with exclusive features – Decrypt

Japanese electronics company Casio has launched an exclusive collection of digital art collectibles featuring watches from its iconic G-Shock brand, along with a new set of incentives tied to Ethereum NFTs.

A limited-edition set of 2,000 NFT artworks in a pair of futuristic “Virtual G-Shock” designs went on sale Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. This is Casio’s second foray into the NFT space after launching a free G-Shock Creator Pass NFT on Ethereum scaling network Polygon in September.

Owners of Ethereum NFTs will have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences with Casio, including a tour of the G-Shock Endurance Test Laboratory in Tokyo, which showcases the durability testing the brand is known for. Collectors will also participate in a roundtable discussion with designers to learn about the creative process behind the virtual G-Shock models.

Additionally, owners will receive behind-the-scenes design content related to the virtual G-Shock watches, as well as the first rights to purchase the next wave of virtual G-Shock NFTs. Additionally, Casio has hinted at future opportunities for NFT holders to collaborate on creating new digital Casio products.

“These special incentives for collectors reflect our passion for innovation in both the digital and physical realms,” said Oh Takahashi, senior general manager of timepieces at Casio. “Our goal is to deepen our engagement with the G-Shock community, putting them at the center of our innovation process.”

Two Virtual G-Shock designs are available: the VGA-001 with its “Balloon Concept” and the VGA-002 with its “Leaf Spring Concept”. Both imagine imaginary designs that would not be possible with traditional physical materials.

Editions of 1,000 each are available for 0.1 ETH, or about $230 at the time of this writing. Owners of the first Polygon Pass were given an advance opportunity to purchase Ethereum NFTs.

