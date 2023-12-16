Summary

The company Casio launched a special collection of digital art in the form of 2,000 NFTs, inspired by its iconic G-Shock watches, in a sale that took place at 10 pm ET on Thursday.

Owners of Ethereum NFTs will receive exclusive experiences, such as a tour of the G-Shock resistance testing lab in Tokyo and partnerships with designers.

In addition to access to exclusive content, NFT owners have the first rights to purchase the next wave of G-Shock virtual NFTs, with potential future opportunities for collaboration on the creation of new Casio digital products.

Japanese electronics company Casio has launched an exclusive collection of digital art collectibles featuring its iconic G-Shock watches, along with a new set of incentives tied to Ethereum NFTs.

A limited edition set of 2,000 NFT artworks in a pair of futuristic designs called “Virtual G-Shock” went on sale this Thursday at 10 PM ET. This is Casio’s second foray into the NFT space after launching the free G-Shock Creator Pass NFT in September on Ethereum’s scaling network Polygon.

Owners of Ethereum NFTs will have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences with Casio, including a tour of the G-Shock resistance testing lab in Tokyo, which showcases the durability testing the brand is known for. Collectors will also participate in a roundtable discussion with designers to learn about the creative process behind the virtual G-Shock models.

Additionally, owners will receive behind-the-scenes design content related to G-Shock virtual watches, as well as the first rights to purchase the next wave of G-Shock virtual NFTs. Additionally, Casio has hinted at future opportunities for NFT holders to collaborate on the creation of new Casio digital products.

“These special incentives for collectors reflect our passion for innovation in both the digital and physical realms,” said Oh Takahashi, senior general manager of Casio Watches. “Our goal is to deepen our partnership with the G-Shock community, putting them at the center of our innovation process.”

Currently, two Virtual G-Shock designs are available: the VGA-001 with its “balloon concept” and the VGA-002 with its “leaf spring concept”. They both imagine imaginary designs that would not be possible with traditional physical materials.

At the time of this writing 1,000 points are available for 0.1 ETH each, or about $230. Previous Polygon Swipe owners had the early opportunity to purchase Ethereum NFTs.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech