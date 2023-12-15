Casio Launches 2,000 Exclusive Virtual G-Shock NFTs – Cryptosaurus

Japanese electronics company Casio has introduced an exclusive collection of digital art collectibles featuring its popular G-Shock watches.

This special set includes 2,000 NFT artworks showcasing futuristic “Virtual G-Shock” designs, and they became available for purchase on Thursday at 10 PM ET.

Launching first in September 2023, the virtual G-Shock NFT (available in a limited edition of 2,000 NFTs) will be available on December 14 at 10 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/2LJdLdIaT4 – G-Shock (@GShock_US) 13 December 2023

This is Casio’s second venture into the world of NFTs, after releasing a free G-Shock Creator Pass NFT on Ethereum scaling network Polygon in September.

Buyers of these Ethereum NFTs will enjoy unique privileges, such as an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with Casio.

This includes a visit to the G-Shock Endurance Test Laboratory in Tokyo, where the brand’s famous durability tests take place.

Additionally, collectors will have the opportunity to participate in a roundtable discussion with designers to gain insight into the creative process behind virtual G-Shock models.

Additionally, those who own virtual G-Shock watches will get exclusive access to behind-the-scenes design content related to the watches. They will also have the first chance to purchase the next set of virtual G-Shock NFTs.

There are two virtual G-Shock designs to choose from: the VGA-001 which has a “balloon concept” and the VGA-002 which has a “leaf spring concept”. Both designs explore creative concepts that cannot be achieved with traditional physical materials.

There are 1,000 editions of each design available, and they cost 0.1 ETH, which is about $230 at the time of this writing. Those who previously received Polygon Passes were given an exclusive opportunity to purchase these Ethereum NFTs in advance.

Also read: Donald Trump launches ‘Mugshot’ NFT collection amid legal challenges

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech