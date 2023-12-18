Casio G-Shock NFT: Exclusive sale details and collector features

Electronics leader Casio recently stepped further into the digital sphere with its G-Shock brand, unveiling an exclusive collection of digital art NFTs.

G-Shock, a line of watches from Casio, is celebrated for its exceptional durability and resistance to shocks, making it a favorite since its debut in 1983. Its sturdy design is specially engineered to withstand mechanical shocks and vibrations, which attracts people. Diverse audience including athletes, military personnel and outdoor enthusiasts. Apart from its sturdiness, G-Shock watches boast a number of advanced features like solar charging, water resistance, world time, and Bluetooth connectivity in some models. These functionalities meet various business and everyday needs.

G-Shock is also known for its distinctive, often bold aesthetic, which has become a fashion statement in its own right. The brand often releases new variations, colors and limited editions in collaboration with artists and other brands, increasing its appeal in the fashion and collector communities. The reliability and longevity of these watches in the harshest conditions has solidified their reputation as a worthwhile investment.

The brand has developed a cult following, with enthusiasts eagerly anticipating new releases and special editions. This sense of community among G-Shock owners is a testament to its impact. The combination of innovation, versatility and a strong brand heritage contributes to G-Shock’s enduring popularity across various demographics around the world.

This new NFT collection includes two different virtual G-Shock designs, VGA-001 and VGA-002, each of which feature innovative concepts that challenge the boundaries of physical watch design. The VGA-001 is inspired by the “balloon concept”, while the VGA-002 adopts the “leaf spring concept”. These designs represent Casio’s exploration into possibilities beyond traditional physical limitations.

There are a total of 2,000 limited edition NFTs available, split evenly between the two designs. Each NFT costs 0.1 ETH, which represents a current market value of approximately $230. These digital collectibles are hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring a secure and transparent ownership experience.

Casio has outlined a specific sales timeline for these virtual G-Shock NFTs. The presale period is scheduled from 3:00 AM UTC on December 16 (Saturday) to 2:59 AM UTC on December 18 (Monday), 2023. During this period, the sale is available exclusively for the G-Shock Creator Pass (GSCP). , , , , , Holders on first come, first served basis. This approach rewards existing members of the Casio Digital community with early access to the new collection.

Following the pre-sale, the general sale period is scheduled from 4:00 am UTC on December 18 (Monday) to 3:59 am UTC on December 20 (Wednesday), 2023. This phase opens up opportunities for the wider public to acquire them. , NFT, that too on a first come, first served basis.

NFTs are available for purchase in several countries, including Japan, US, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, UK, Portugal, Austria, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This broader availability underscores Casio’s commitment to engaging global audiences in its digital initiatives.

In addition to unique digital artwork, NFT owners gain access to exclusive experiences with Casio. These include a tour of the G-Shock Endurance Test Laboratory in Tokyo and a roundtable discussion with designers. Owners will also receive priority purchase of a future virtual G-Shock NFT and potential opportunities to collaborate on new digital Casio products.

According to a report by Decrypt, Casio’s senior general manager of timepieces, Oh Takahashi, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation in both the digital and physical spheres. He highlighted the goal of deepening engagement with the G-Shock community by including them in the brand’s creative process.

The limited edition of 2,000 NFTs can sell out during the advance sales period, reflecting the high demand and excitement surrounding this unique blend of digital art and traditional watchmaking.

Featured image via Unsplash

Source: www.cryptoglobe.com

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net