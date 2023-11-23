Image Source: Getty Images

With accounts offering interest rates as high as 5.22%, it might be tempting to stash whatever cash I have right now in savings. However, I think it would be a serious mistake if I dreamed of retiring early. Buying cheap stocks is still a priority for me, and here’s why.

Savings beat inflation…

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that saving cash is a bad idea. An unpredictable world makes it necessary to have some kind of buffer for life’s little emergencies.

This will be the case even if inflation is still stuck in double digits as it was just a few months ago. Yes, my money may be losing value, but I’d still consider it a worthy sacrifice for peace of mind.

Fortunately, October’s inflation rate stood at 4.6%. This is a significant decline from just a month ago (6.7%). So things are moving in the right direction, although there is no guarantee that the situation will remain the same.

As stated earlier, the good news is that there are now savings accounts that offer more than this amount. As a result, I’ve been moving my ’emergency fund’ around to get the most for my money.

…but cheap stocks beat cash!

Despite all this, I still can’t back away from buying the stock for two reasons.

First, research consistently shows that stocks outperform cash over the long term.

I think that last point is important to understand when it comes to investing for retirement. As a rough rule, any period of less than five years is not long enough for stocks to show their value. Even if they did, we cannot be sure how ‘good’ the outcome would be.

That said, the chances of a positive outcome from buying during an economic crisis should be in my favor.

great deal

This brings me to my second reason. Many quality companies are currently trading at relatively cheap valuations. So unless investors believe the UK will never see a bull market again (I don’t), now could be a great time to buy.

Of course, there are different ways to go about it. Some investors are happy to get market returns through cheap index trackers. Others are willing to trust fund managers to deliver better performance, albeit at a higher cost. Others choose stocks in an effort to achieve their financial goals sooner.

Personally, I use a mix of all three strategies and, right now, my wish list has emerged. Premium Spirit Seller diegoWeak trading has recently led to the biggest fall in the company’s share price in 25 years. Elsewhere, luxury business Burberry Due to the (certainly inevitable) slowdown in sales recently, a new 52-week low was set once again.

Are these established companies doomed? If we consider that human nature’s desire to feel good and display status has not changed, then the immediate answer is, absolutely not!

And that makes me a potential buyer.

More risk, more reward

The specifics of retirement will vary from person to person. Switching off completely isn’t for me. But the freedom to do what I want is definitely there.

Achieving that goal will involve sacrifice and patience. This would also involve taking on short-term risks that are not present in cash savings accounts.

These are risks I’m comfortable taking.

Paul Summers has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Burberry Group PLC and Diageo PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

