The ingredients for a headline-grabbing media deal are laid out neatly on the table.

Wall Street has punished entertainment stocks. New entrants have made competition tougher. Growth has slowed as audiences are flooded with choices, inviting consolidation in a mature industry.

Meanwhile, trillion-dollar tech giants are swimming in impossible piles of cash.

So, is a blockbuster acquisition imminent?

For former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, the answer is no. At least not when it comes to big deals involving tech giants, whose development-oriented, engineering focus can clash with the culture of storytelling creatives that inhabit Hollywood.

“Those cultural mismatches bother buyers,” Mayer said at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference earlier this week.

But the sheer scale of these tech giants relative to potential media buyers makes this speculation difficult to quell. For example, Apple (AAPL), which boasts a market capitalization of nearly $3 trillion, has cash of about $162.1 billion, According to its latest earnings report, this figure is roughly equal to the market cap of iconic names like Disney (DIS).

According to its latest quarterly report, Microsoft (MSFT) has more than $143 billion in cash and short-term investments – roughly equal to the market capitalization of Verizon (VZ).

The scale and financial strength of tech companies could also work against them. With antitrust concerns rising in Washington and surrounding statehouses, regulatory issues are another obstacle to potential media deals.

“Whenever these big digital companies do almost anything, the regulatory scrutiny is massive,” said Mayer, who was also previously CEO of TikTok.

Furthermore, the history of corporate America is littered with ill-fitting conglomerates, which suggests that any cultural incompatibility between technology and media is not the only thing keeping these alliances intact.

For example, the failed $85 billion marriage between AT&T (T) and Time Warner stands out as a cautionary tale. Just four years after closing its acquisition of the global media powerhouse, AT&T spun off the reorganized WarnerMedia. The great boardroom chronicler James Stewart called the breakup a “strategic miscalculation unmatched in corporate history.”

This merger is creating a stir in the media world even today. Discovery acquired WarnerMedia in its own troubled mega-merger, which is still being sorted out.

Still, the current media moment is one that appears poised for more industry-defining deals in the years to come. In Mayer’s view, competition and expensive, overlapping infrastructure in the media industry will likely drive dealmaking.

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger has said he is considering selling media assets – ABC is reportedly in the mix. Paramount (PARA) and Starz have also been widely discussed as potential acquisition targets for a buyer looking for larger audiences and the content they can bring.

Meyer is also advising Iger as Disney considers options for its crown jewel sports network, ESPN, which is reportedly exploring financial partnerships with major sports leagues.

Disney said last week it would take full ownership of Hulu by handing over about $9 billion to Comcast. In 2019, the company spent more than $70 billion for 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) chief David Zaslav is also in the game, saying during the company’s earnings call this week that it is positioning itself to spend more on potential acquisitions.

Perhaps the tech giants, holding their coins and watching from a safe distance, know that buying a media company creates more problems than they are worth. And let the media industry sort it out on its own.

