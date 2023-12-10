Cash flows into money market funds are expected to continue in 2024

Stay updated with free updates

Money market fund managers see no end to the record inflows they received in 2023, as cash continues to flow in from investors hoping to take advantage of the highest yields available in years.

About $1.19 trillion has flooded into U.S. money market funds since Jan. 1, according to flow tracker EPFR, driven by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes. This is far from negligible flows in 2022 and well above the average full-year net flows figure of $179bn for 2012-2022. The comparable figure for 2021 was $429bn.

Money funds typically hold short-term assets, including government debt, whose yields have risen sharply as central banks have tightened monetary policy.

According to the latest available data, more than $257 billion inflows took place between October 31 and November 30 alone – the largest monthly inflows since banking restrictions in March fueled an exodus from normal deposit accounts. These flows continue even as the market is betting that the Fed will not raise interest rates again this cycle, and will cut borrowing costs come spring.

Money market fund assets hit an all-time high of $5.8 trillion last week (Nov 29) as investors remain skeptical about long-term debt.

Now, major fund houses including Goldman Sachs and Federated Hermes are predicting this trend will continue through 2024, boosted by institutional investors trying to lock in returns before interest rates freeze and the Fed starts cutting.

“I’m not expecting a big return in money market funds,” said Chris Donahue, chief executive of Federated Hermes, which has $715 billion in assets. “It is more likely that they are going to get trillions more than [be] A trillion out.”

“If we are right these rates are going to be here for a long time, and are going to be like that for some time. , , Then you get paid to stay in the money fund,” he said.

According to Investment Company Institute data, as of November 30, a selection of government retail money market funds were giving returns of up to 5.02 per cent. A selection of government institutional funds was returning 5.23 percent – ​​right in the middle of the Fed’s current one. The target range for interest rates is 5.25 to 5.5 percent.

The latest available yield was even higher for “prime” institutional funds, which can hold riskier commercial paper, at 5.43 percent.

Most investment in money market funds in the US this year has been driven by retail investors rather than corporate treasurers, mutual funds and insurance companies. The latter typically invest directly in Treasury bills and other short-term debt instruments as interest rates are rising, as they can immediately capture the rise in yields.

But that changes, “once the Fed stops and goes on pause, and interest rates flatten out. . . Then institutional investors are attracted to money market funds, because their yields are higher than those of the underlying short-term instruments.” is similar [and] They offer a lot of diversification for institutional investors,” said Shelley Antoniewicz, ICI deputy chief economist.

Sean Cullinan, global head of liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, agreed that it is likely that institutional investors will join the boom in money market funds in 2024, leading to additional inflows.

“You will generally find that as the cycle of spontaneity begins. , , It is very likely that the returns on money market funds will be higher than the returns on direct market investments,” Cullinan said. “You may see institutional investors turning to funds looking to achieve higher returns, because those funds have some built-in duration.”

Flows into money market funds in the US this year have been far greater than in Europe, where retail investors have much less presence in the asset class. But Cullinan said if the monetary policy cycles align, the region could see the same dynamics next year.

“We certainly haven’t seen the same amount of retail inflows into Europe that we’ve seen into the dollar market or in the States,” he said.

“But we see investors in European markets, particularly institutional investors, engaged in direct markets. And if we see that the European Central Bank is running on an easing cycle and the returns of the European Monetary Fund are higher than the direct market. , , Then I certainly think you can see that same rotation happening,” he said.

“I don’t think of it as just an American phenomenon.”

More broadly, Cullinan said that “the trillions that came in this year were surprising – so we can certainly be surprised again next year.”

Although the Fed has not suggested it intends to cut interest rates any time soon, some signs of slowing inflation and weak economic data have led investors to bet on a decline as early as next year. But those bets are changing rapidly as traders weigh the Fed’s official remarks against signs of a cooling-off elsewhere in the economy.

For Cullinan, the amount of cash injected into money market funds “depends on the speed of the easing cycle.”

