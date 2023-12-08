Cases of the highly contagious disease have more than tripled in Britain, with experts urging pregnant women and children to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

If you’ve had a cough that you can’t seem to get rid of, you’re not alone.

Cases of whooping cough – sometimes called “100 day cough” – are on the rise in England and Wales, with an increase of almost 230 per cent compared to last year. according to statistics From the UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA).

Between July and November 2023, 716 incidents of whooping cough were recorded, three times more than the same period in 2022. However, these numbers are lower than in pre-pandemic years.

Officially known as pertussis, whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs and respiratory tract.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the disease is most dangerous in infants, also warning that people with pertussis are most contagious for about three weeks after the cough begins.

what are the symptoms?

Initial symptoms usually appear seven to 10 days after infection and include mild fever, runny nose, sore throat, and cough, which gradually turns into whooping cough and then whooping cough (hence the name). According to the NHS, this can be particularly persistent, sometimes lasting for weeks or even months.

Some adults may experience pain in the ribs due to excessive coughing or, in more severe cases, a hernia.

While whooping cough affects people of all ages and is usually mild, it can be more serious for infants and very young children. In particular, infants under 6 months of age are more likely to suffer from pneumonia, breathing difficulties and seizures.

For this reason, pregnant women are advised to get vaccinated to protect their babies from birth, while young children are given three doses of whooping cough at eight, twelve and 16 weeks of age.

Why are cases increasing?

In the 1950s, there were more than 100,000 suspected cases of whooping cough each year in England and Wales. Oxford Vaccine GroupThat’s the report from a vaccine research group within the department of pediatrics at the University of Oxford.

The development of vaccines for children led to dramatic declines in these numbers and helped prevent thousands of deaths.

According to the UKHSA, the most likely cause of the current increase in pertussis cases is the COVID-19 pandemic, linking lockdown measures to a decline in vaccination rates due to reduced immunity and disruption to medical services.

“Before the introduction of routine vaccination, whooping cough affected thousands of people. It has decreased dramatically due to vaccination but the infection has not been completely eliminated because neither infection nor vaccination can provide lifelong protection. is,” Dr Gayathri Amirthalingam, a consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Protection Agency, said in a statement.

“As expected, we are now seeing a rise again in whooping cough cases, so it is important that pregnant women ensure vaccination to protect their baby.”

Source