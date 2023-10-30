Case Study: Taking an innovative approach to employee engagement with an on-site health center

During its more than 20-year relationship with UnitedHealthcare, the unified government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas has pushed itself to think bigger when it comes to the health and well-being of its employees and the community it serves. Is.

setting a healthy example

The Unified Government “UG” of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is deeply loved by its employees and the broader community it serves. And it goes both ways: its unions, citizens and sworn employees are dedicated to UG and their community, with 5 generations of family members working for UG.

“I think our employees have a sense of pride in working here because we live in the community we serve,” says Renee Ramirez, director of human resources at UG.

Serving a county consistently ranked among the least healthy in the state,1 UG knew that improving the health and well-being of his community had to start from within.

identifying challenges

Beginning in 2011, UG relied on its long-term relationship with UnitedHealthcare to collaborate on establishing a culture of health and wellness, with the aim of reducing health care costs.

From reviewing claims data and listening to employees over the first few years, 2 points became clear: UG needed to make it more convenient for employees to manage their health and wellness, and make them more informative. There was a need to support them in making cost-effective care decisions.

“The claims we paid were often driven by how our employees were using the health system – or by employees not taking full advantage of the benefits we offered,” explains Ramirez. “So we wanted to ensure that our employees take ownership of their health by offering convenience and low out-of-pocket expenses.”

Creating a "Path to Wellbeing"

To increase awareness and engagement with its employees, UG established a health and wellness program called “Road to Wellness”. While the program included collaborating with UnitedHealthcare to distribute materials, host benefits fairs, and provide education about various benefits and programs, UG wanted to take it a step further.

In 2014, UG began planning to open an employee health center. Leveraging UnitedHealthcare’s strategic relationships with health care administrators, UG secured internal leadership support and purchased a 10,000-square-foot building that had been vacant in the community for several years. It became home to the Road to Wellness employee health center.

“We wanted employees to see that the decisions they make have a direct impact on their health and that they are in the driver’s seat for their health and well-being,” says Ramirez.

Located within 2 blocks of UG’s central campus, the Road to Wellness Employee Health Center currently features an on-site clinic managed and operated by Marathon Health, where employees, spouses and dependents receive access to a physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner. and have access to medical care. Assistant. An on-site pharmacy facility is managed by AS Meds to fill prescriptions at cost and further utilize the health center.

In addition to providing the convenience employees needed, the clinic has also worked to address gaps in care and help employees make more informed decisions, resulting in better health outcomes and lower costs.

Going forward

While UG has had great success with the Road to Wellness employee health center over the years, the team is looking to what’s next.

For example, UG recently added a fitness center that was funded through wellness dollars made available through UnitedHealthcare. “Employees come up to me and say, ‘This is all for us?’” Ramirez says. “They can’t believe it.”

Over the years, the center has become integral to UG’s health benefits strategy – and even its ability to retain generations of employees – and Ramirez and the team are working with UnitedHealthcare and Marathon to drive higher engagement with the center. Look forward to continuing working with Health. , with the ambition to increase the number of staff working at the center by 80%.

“Our Employee Wellness Center was a way to show that we’re really serious about the well-being of our employees. We value them, and we want them to work here, because the healthier they are, the better we will be able to serve the citizens of Wyandotte County,” says Ramirez.