Case against flight attendant accused of filming minors in plane toilet

Thompson faces charges, including attempted sexual exploitation of children.

New Delhi:

A 36-year-old American Airlines flight attendant arrested for recording minors in airplane lavatories and the airline company that employed her are facing legal action from the family of one of the victims.

The flight attendant, Estes Carter Thompson III, was arrested on January 18 following allegations that he secretly recorded several young girls during flights, dealing a significant legal blow to American Airlines. The initial charges stem from an incident in September, where a 14-year-old girl found an iPhone taped to the toilet during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston. After this the girl’s family filed a lawsuit against the airline.

A federal investigation has since revealed even more disturbing details. According to the report, four former victims, including a 9-year-old girl from Texas, have been identified in connection with Thompson’s alleged actions. The parents of a 9-year-old boy have filed a lawsuit claiming Thompson recorded their child during a flight to Los Angeles in January 2023, where the family was headed to Disney World and a gymnastics meet .

The FBI reportedly recovered explicit images from Thompson’s iCloud account, allegedly showing the 9-year-old victim’s face, buttocks and genitalia. The report states that the young victim is struggling with fear and anxiety after the incident.

Thompson faces serious charges, including one count of attempted child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a pre-pubescent minor, specifically in relation to the case involving the 14-year-old victim. In.

During one flight Thompson allegedly redirected the 14-year-old victim to the first class bathroom, claiming that the toilet seat in a nearby lavatory was worn out. This redirection led to the discovery of red stickers on toilet seat lids with the words “Disarmed Catering Equipment” and “Removed from Service” printed on them. The girl turned on the flashlight and photographed the iPhone badly taped to the seat, which proved crucial in uncovering the hidden camera.

The confrontation between the girl’s father and Thompson came to a head when the flight arrived in Boston, where officials found 11 additional stickers in the toilet. Thompson then locked himself in the bathroom with his phone, raising suspicions of possible evidence tampering.

Authorities investigating Thompson’s iCloud account uncovered four additional instances between January and August 2023, where he allegedly recorded underage girls ages 7, 9, 11 and 14. Authorities also discovered hundreds of AI-generated child pornography images stored on Thompson’s iCloud account.

Source: www.ndtv.com